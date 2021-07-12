Xiaomi Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 fast charger launched in India; here are the details

Xiaomi is calling the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 as the “one charger to fuel them all”, which essentially means that it can charge all types of devices including smartphones, laptops, wearables, smartwatches, laptops, and other USB Type-C products.

Xiaomi has expanded its range of accessories today in India by launching the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 fast charger. The accessory ships with a high quality 1-metre USB Type-C charging cable. Xiaomi is touting the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 as the “one charger to fuel them all”, which essentially means that it can charge all types of devices including smartphones, laptops, fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other USB Type-C products. The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 fast charger comes in a sleek body that’s being offered in white.

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 specs and features

The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 supports a whopping high level of 67W fast charging. The charger is certified by Qualcomm to offer the Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The device has built-in Surge Protection to meet all the quality, safety, and reliability standards. The charger takes an input of 100-120V and provides an output of 67W. Lastly, the BIS certified charging accessory features a polycarbonate body.

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 has been priced affordably at Rs 1,999. The device is already available to buy on the company’s website, Mi Home stores, and other major brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 soon after the Mi 11 Ultra started selling in the country. The phone supports 67W fast charging, but the company ships it only with a 55W fast charger inside the box. So, the users of the flagship offering will have to buy the Mi 67W fast charger separately to enjoy the full charging potential of the Mi 11 Ultra. For a flagship-grade smartphone, the brand should have included the 67W fast charger with the handset.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a flagship-grade smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which offers Kryo 680 cores clocked at up to 2.84GHz. The chipset is accompanied by 12GB of RAM, 256GB of native storage, and the Adreno 660 GPU. Another highlight of the flagship is support for 120x digital zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 5x optical zoom. The handset is fitted with a 50MP wide-angle lens on the back, which is aided by a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 20MP snapper for selfies.

As for the other specs, the Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch-sampling rate of up to 480Hz. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. As for connectivity, the device has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging keeps the whole package alive.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 in India and comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants. The phone recently went on sale in limited quantities and its next sale is scheduled for July 15th at 12 pm.

