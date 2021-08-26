Xiaomi Mi Band 6 with SpO₂ Tracking, 14-days battery launched in India

Xiaomi has finally launched its most awaited Mi Band 6 in India, the successor of the Mi Band 5. The newly launched fitness tracker comes with improved display, sensors, touch responses, and more accuracy. The highlighted features of the smart band are AMOLED display, multiple work-out modes, affordable pricing, and a lot more. The newly launched Mi Band 6 will give a good competition to Oppo Band Style as both the fitness tracker falls in the same price segment. Here are more details about the Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 features and specifications

The newly launched Mi Band 6 flaunts a bigger 1.56-inch AMOLED touch display. The fitness tracker comes in its traditional pill-shaped screen with a pixel density of 356 PPI and it also supports more than 80 band displays. Taking about the modes, the Mi Band 6 offers up to 30 sports mode which includes indoor and outdoor activities like running, cycling, Ice Skating, Zumba, Boxing, Basketball, treadmill, rowing machine, elliptical, and more

Besides, the fitness tracker also offers 24x7 real-time blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring. The Mi Band 6 also comes with support for the SpO2 monitoring feature.

“The SpO₂ feature is not intended for diagnosis, prevention, monitoring, prediction, prognosis of any disease,investigation of physiological processes or any other medical purpose. All data and tracking should be used for well-being and personal reference only. If you feel uncomfortable, please rely on professional medical devices or consult a doctor for assistance,” reads the official forum.

According to the company, the fitness band is capable of offering up to 14 days of battery life in a single full charge. Under the hood, the Mi Band 6 packs a 125mAh battery which can be fully charged within two hours. It also comes with a 5ATM rating which makes it water-resistant.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 price

The newly launched Mi Band 6 is launched in India with a price point of Rs 3,499. As per the official announcement, the fitness tracker is available for sale via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and more. The Mi Band 6 will be available for grabs in Blue, Light Green, Orange, Maroon colour shades.