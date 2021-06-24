Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 features leaked; 5,000mAh battery with whopping 120W charging in tow

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will reportedly be arriving with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging in the wired mode and 80W fast charging in the wireless mode.

Multiple reports in the past have suggested that Xiaomi is working on the next-gen Mi Mix series smartphone. The upcoming handset is expected to arrive as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. Ahead of the launch, the Mi Mix 4 has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, some information about the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 have been leaked on the interwebs. The Chinese news publication MyDrivers has revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming Mi Mix series offering.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will flaunt a whopping 120W fast charging

According to the source, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be arriving with a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The latest information is in line with a recent 3C certification of the phone, which revealed that the handset will be packing two 2,430mAh batteries in the dual-cell architecture. Furthermore, the latest report claims that the Mi Mix 4 will be offering a whopping 120W fast charging in the wired mode. In addition, the device will support a massive 80W wireless charging.

Both the wired and wireless charging support on the Mi Mix 4 will be the highest standard on any flagship smartphone. No other details have been shared by the report regarding the specifications and features of the upcoming Mi Mix offering.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4’s expected features and specifications

According to the earlier reports, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 888 Pro flagship chipset. The smartphone will be arriving with the latest MIUI 13 version based on Android 11. The handset is rumoured to offer a specially customised high-resolution display. The device is said to provide better screen results compared to the regular full HD+ displays on the market.

As for the other specs, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to arrive with the next-gen under-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, the device is said to offer an under-display selfie camera to provide a truly full-screen experience. Notably, the brand is said to have developed a set of camera algorithms to provide the same imaging experience as conventional selfie cameras. We should have more details in the near future, so stay tuned to regular updates.

