Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 goes official with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and 120W fast charging

Xiaomi has just introduced its latest Mi Mix series smartphone called the Mi Mix 4 in its home market of China. The new Mix series offering comes with a large square primary camera module on the back. In addition, the Mi Mix 4 also has an under-display selfie camera, which utilises the brand’s CUP technology that is capable of minimising light diffraction via a special circuit design. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is also the company’s first phone to utilise an under-display selfie snapper.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 sports a large 6.67-inch display, which utilises a full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED panel and offers HDR 10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz pixels, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Under the hood, the smartphone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is based on the 5nm fabrication process and provides a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage as well as the Adreno 660 graphics processing unit. Software-wise, the device boots MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has a 108MP Samsung HMX primary camera on the back, which offers up to 100x zoom. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 20MP under-screen selfie snapper with 4-in-one Super Pixel technology. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support keeps the whole show running.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4’s base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage is priced at 4,999 Yuan (~Rs 57,370). The handset’s model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is being offered for 5,299 Yuan (~Rs 60,780). The phone’s 12GB / 256GB and 12GB / 512GB variants are available for 5,799 Yuan (~Rs 66,500) and 6,299 Yuan (~Rs 72,300) respectively. The smartphone comes in Ceramic Gray, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Black colour variants, and will be going on sale in China on August 16th.