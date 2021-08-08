Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with 12GB RAM and octa-core SoC spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Mix 4 soon and the handset has already started surfacing on the web. We have witnessed numerous leaks and rumours about the smartphone suggesting some of the vital information about the Mi Mix 4. Now the handset is spotted on the Geekbench listing to reveal some of the hardware configurations of the upcoming Mi Mix 4. Let’s have a closer look at the Geekbench listing of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Geekbench listing

Xiaomi has recently announced that it’s planning to launch the smartphone on August 10th and it's going to be the successor of the Mi Mix 3 5G which was launched back in 2019. According to the Geekbench listing, the Mi Mix 4 carries the model number Xiaomi 2106118C. The listing suggests that the handset will be powered by an octa-core SoC with a 4+3+1 core configuration. The handset is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Furthermore, the listing confirmed that the handset will be backed by at least 12GB RAM and runs on the Android 11 operating system. The listing suggests that the handset has managed to score 1157 points in the single-core test and 3645 points in the multi-core test. Besides, the listing didn’t suggest anything about the camera or battery specification of the phone. For other details, we need to wait until August 10 for the official launch.

The smartphone is going to be part of the Mi Mix series which was launched back in 2016. Going with the previous rumours, the upcoming Mi Mix 4 is said to arrive with an under-display camera sensor. The handset is also tipped to arrive with a Mi 11 Ultra-style secondary display at the rear panel of the phone and features a quad-rear camera setup. The smartphone is said to be launched in four colour variants. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming Mix 4 and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Source