Xiaomi Mi Pad 5’s official teaser shows off keyboard accessory; launch set for August 10th

Xiaomi is all set to make a comeback in the tablet market with a bang soon. The company recently started teasing its upcoming tablet called the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 on its channel on the Chinese social networking website Weibo. The Mi Pad 5 series will be officially introduced at an event in China on August 10th. Most recently, the brand confirmed that the Mi Pad 5 will be arriving with support for a stylus pen. Now, the company has released yet another teaser, which has revealed some more beans regarding the features of the Mi Pad 5 series.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series will come with support for a keyboard accessory

As you can see in the teaser image, the Xiaomi Mi Pad series will be having support for a keyboard cover case. The accessory is expected to be available as an optional purchase. The image suggests that the keyboard case will be having a leather texture on the surface. The keyboard is likely to attach to the Mi Pad 5 using a proprietary connector, so it may not require an additional battery. By looking at the design, the keyboard will likely be incorporated into the folio case.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will support a stylus pen

The previous teaser for the Mi Pad 5 suggests that the tablet will be arriving with support for a smart stylus pen. The teaser photo with the stylus pen also suggested that the next-gen Mi Pad tablet will be offering rounded corners with a sleek metal build. The stylus pen for the device will be featuring Bluetooth connectivity, as per a recent listing on FCC.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 specs and features leaked so far

According to the reports, Xiaomi will be launching as many as three variants under the Mi Pad 5 series tablet. These are expected to be called the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. All three models are expected to feature 10.9-inch IPS LCD displays, which will be offering a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Mi Pad 5 regular version and Mi Pad 5 Pro models are expected to utilise the Snapdragon 870 chipset. As for the Mi Pad 5 Lite, it is expected to have the Snapdragon 860 processor under the hood.

We will have more details regarding the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series tablets in a matter of days, so stay tuned.