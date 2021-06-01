Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India for Rs 23,999

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition offers a 40-inch FHD display and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Xiaomi has expanded its range of smart televisions in India with the launch of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in the country. The latest TV from the Chinese brand is released under its Horizon Edition TV series devices. The latest TV from the company comes with Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology. The new TV is also equipped with Android TV and Xiaomi’s Patch Wall software that curates content for you. The latest Xiaomi TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers and more.

Talking about the features, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition offers a 40-inch screen with full HD resolution, a 93.7 percent screen to body ratio, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The new Xiaomi TV’s VPE tech is claimed to provide “stunning visuals and true to life colours”. The Chinese tech giant claims that it has improved the VPE tech over the years by adding a more accurate screen calibration, higher contrasts, and higher colour reproduction.

As for the other specs, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with a quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage. The Xiaomi Patch Wall feature on board the TV comes with features like universal search, live TV, sports mode, kids mode, live TV, smart recommendations, and more. The TV also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Mi Quick Mute feature, and DTS-HD audio support.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been priced at Rs 23,999. The TV will be available to buy from Xiaomi India’s website, the Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores across the country, apart from Flipkart and major brick and mortar stores. The new Xiaomi TV will go on sale at 12am on June 2nd.

As for the earlier Xiaomi Mi TVs models available in India, the company offers a range of devices in the country. The brand’s TVs are up for grabs in the country starting from Rs 14,999 and go up to Rs 1,19,999 for the most high-end model.

