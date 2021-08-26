Xiaomi Mi TV 5X series launched in India; available starting from Rs 31,999

Xiaomi held its Smarter Living 2022 event today. At the event, the company has introduced a handful of products including the Mi Band 6 wearable, new Mi Notebooks, a home security camera, and a pair of shoes. In addition, the Chinese tech giant has expanded its range of smart TVs in the country as well by launching the Mi TV 5X series. The new Mi TV 5X series has arrived as a replacement for the popular Mi TV 4X series. The Mi TV 5X series has three models on offer in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes.

Mi TV 5X series specifications and features announced

The Mi TV 5X series smart televisions are equipped with premium features such as the Vivid Picture Engine 2, support for up to a whopping one billion colours, and DCI P3 wide colour gamut. The Vivid Picture Engine 2 onboard the new TVs provide higher saturation levels and sharper details. The TVs are equipped with a photoelectric sensor, which is for the Adaptive Brightness feature, automatically adjusts the brightness depending on the surrounding environment. The Mi TV 5X series has 96.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, premium metallic bezels, 4K resolution, and the Reality Flow MEMC engine to offer smoother visuals.

As for the other features, the Mi TV 5X series smart televisions are powered by 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A55 processors, which are aided by the Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Software-wise, the new Xiaomi TVs have Android TV 10 with the PatchWall 4 interface on top, which also offers 75 live channels for free. These are the first TVs in India to come with integration with IMDB ratings. In addition, they have support for the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

Furthermore, the Mi TV 5X 43-inch model has 30W stereo speakers, while the 50-inch and 55-inch variants have 40W stereo speakers. All of the models have support for Dolby Atmos. The TVs are equipped with far-field mics for improved Google Assistant service. The connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 with BLE, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, two USB ports, and three HDMI 2.1 ports.

Mi TV 5X series pricing and availability in India

Finally, for the pricing, the 43-inch Mi TV 5X is the most affordable in the lineup at Rs 31,999. The 50-inch version costs Rs 41,999, while the largest 55-inch version will set you back by Rs 47,999. The Mi TV 5X series will be available to buy from September 7th from the brand’s website, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio stores, and Croma.