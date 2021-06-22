Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition might be a big competition for Samsung TVs, launch confirmed on June 28

Xiaomi has announced that it’s going to launch the Mi TV 6 on June 28th, 2021. Let’s have a closer look at the official launch and leaked specifications.

Over the last few years, Xiaomi has emerged as a smart TV brand that is known for offering an array of TVs with aggressive pricing across the globe. The company has become a competitor for big players like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and more. It seems that the company is not ready to stop anytime soon and continue expanding its portfolio in India and other markets. In the latest report, Xiaomi has announced that it’s going to launch the Mi TV 6 on June 28th, 2021. Yes! You read it correctly, a new Mi smart TV is on its way, let’s have a closer look at the official launch and leaked specifications.

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition a big competition to Samsung smart TVs

Xiaomi has shared a new teaser of the upcoming Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition on its official Weibo handle. The Chinese microblogging website revealed the upcoming TV design and suggests that the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition will ship with 100 backlight partitions. According to the Weibo post, the partition will make sure to deliver better local dimming on its LCD panel. In the teaser poster, the company also claimed that the upcoming smart TV is going to deliver high-end picture quality which is capable enough of taking on rival brands.

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is tipped to launch with an affordable price tag and it would target the high-end TV models from brands like Samsung and LG. The company is yet to reveal the price of the upcoming Mi TV. Going with the latest leaks, the upcoming Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition was recently spotted on popular online retailer JD.com.

The listing suggests that the company is also planning for the launch of Mi TV ES 2022. Both the smart TVs are said to be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display sizes. Further, the listing also claimed that the TVs will ship with HDR certifications including Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced. It would be interesting to see how the upcoming Mi TVs are going to take on high-end TVs from Samsung, LG, and more.

