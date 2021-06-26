Xiaomi Mi TV 6 series to feature 100W speakers; launch set for June 28th

Xiaomi has teased a poster image on its official Weibo handle confirming that the Mi TV 6 series will be arriving with a 100W speaker.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi TV 6 series in the home country of China and the launch is slated for June 28. However, it seems that the company has already started teasing about the upcoming smart TV ahead of the launch. Xiaomi has started releasing the promotional posters of the Mi TV 6 revealing some of the vital information about the device. In the latest development, the company has teased a poster image on its official Weibo handle confirming that the TV will be arriving with a 100W speaker. Let’s have a look at the latest teaser shared by the company.

Xiaomi Mi TV Series 6 official teaser

In the latest teaser poster, Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming smart TV will ship with a powerful 100W speaker to deliver an enhanced audio experience. According to the company, this is going to be among the selected ones that come with a 100W speaker in the market. Also, it’s going to be the first TV from the brand to feature such a powerful speaker. It seems that the company is mounting this setup with the TV so that users needn’t have to rely on an external soundbar for a better experience.

In a recent teaser, the company has revealed the upcoming smart TV will come with a 48-megapixel dual-camera setup. Smart TV manufacturers usually choose to go for lower watt speakers because they come in small sizes. However, a 100W speaker might be comparatively bigger than the low watt speaker and this might affect the thickness of the Smart TV.

Xiaomi is tipped to launch the Mi TV 6 Series Extreme Edition with a QLED panel. It is said to arrive with Wi-Fi 6 of better connectivity and HDMI 2.1 ports. Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced certifications are also expected to arrive with the TV.

