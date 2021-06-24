Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam launched in India; looks exactly like the OnePlus TV Camera

The Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam offers the same set of features as well as the design as the OnePlus TV Camera. The device comes with dual far-field microphones with 3D noise reduction technology.

In the past few years, Xiaomi launched a handful of Mi smart televisions in India. Today, the Chinese tech giant has released a new accessory for its smart televisions. The brand’s latest TV accessory has arrived in the form of a webcam for TVs. Called the Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam, the device looks exactly similar to the recently launched OnePlus TV Camera, except for the branding on the privacy shutter for the camera. Notably, the Mi TV Webcam is the first accessory from the brand for its TVs.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam features and specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam is an externally attachable accessory for the television. It can be easily attached on top of a Mi smart television as it has a clip for a sturdy grip. The device is capable of providing full HD video calling and comes with dual far-field microphones with 3D noise reduction technology. The webcam supports video calling over the Google Duo application for Mi smart televisions. Notably, there’s also a physical shutter on the Mi TV Webcam, which allows users to hide the camera when they are not using it.

Thanks to the Google Duo support on the Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam, the Mi TV users can make calls to their friends and they can receive it on their phone, tablet, or laptop. There’s a USB Type-A port onboard the accessory to let you connect it to your smart television. Lastly, the Mi TV Webcam has a compact metal body, which fits seamlessly with the aesthetics of your Mi TV.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam price and availability in India

Xiaomi has priced the Mi TV Webcam competitively in India at just Rs 1,999. Notably, the OnePlus TV Camera is priced slightly higher at Rs 2,499. The Mi TV Webcam will be available to buy on the company’s website, the Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting from June 28th.

Tell us in the comments if you will be purchasing the Mi TV Webcam to accompany your Mi smart television model.

Credits :Xiaomi

