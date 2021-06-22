Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active lands in India; price, specifications, and features

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active is an affordable smartwatch with a round display, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 14 days of battery life.

Xiaomi held an online event in India today. During the event, the company launched its latest Mi series smartphone called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the country. In addition, the Chinese tech giant has also introduced its latest wearable called the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve active in India during the event. The device has arrived as a slightly upgraded variant of the Mi Watch Revolve, which was launched in the country last year.

Mi Watch Revolve Active features and specifications

Talking about the features, the Mi Watch Revolve Active sports a 3.53-inch round always-on AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326ppi and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. The screen can clearly display incoming calls, notifications, fitness, and other important information even under direct sunlight. Apart from a heart rate sensor, the Mi Watch Revolve Active also flaunts a SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring sensor. The company claims that this feature is an early indicator for sleep apnea and lung diseases.

As for the other specs, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is capable of tracking fitness activity in as many as 117+ sports modes. The wearable is capable of monitoring your sleeping patterns. The device also has a special breathing exercise feature. There’s a 12nm built-in GPS onboard apart from the other sensors. Notably, the Android Wear-based smartwatch lets you customise its look with over 110+ watch faces. There’s also a built-in Alexa assistant onboard the wearable. Lastly, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is touted to provide 14 days of battery life on regular usage.

Mi Watch Revolve Active price and availability

Finally, coming to the price, the Mi Watch Revolve Active has been priced competitively at just Rs 9,999. As part of an early bird offer, Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the device, apart from a cashback of Rs 750 for HDFC bank card users. This brings down the effective price of the smartwatch to just Rs 8,249.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available to buy on Mi.com and Amazon for online buyers, and in Mi Home and partner stores across the country offline from June 25th.

