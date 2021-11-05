Xiaomi MIUI 13 To Come by End of This Year, Xiaomi CEO Confirms

It seems like Xiaomi is preparing to bring MIUI 13 upgrade by the end of year 2021. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi has confirmed that the MIUI 13 upgrade will be available for Xiaomi phones by the end of this year. MIUI 13 has been kept under wraps, but it is expected to introduce a slew of new features to improve the user experience. According to rumours, the OS's interface design will undergo significant alterations.

The Chinese version of MIUI 13 will most likely be released first, followed by the global version. As a result, India and other global regions may expect the MIUI 13 version to arrive in 2022, complete with all Google Mobile Services. If MIUI 12's rollout is any indication, MIUI 13 could be available on most Xiaomi phones by the summer of 2022.

In comparison, the MIUI 12 global ROM was released in May of last year, thus it was reasonable to expect that its successor would follow suit. However, this did not materialise, and instead, the firm used the chance to introduce the performance-oriented MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to its premium handsets.

Expected Features of MIUI 13

We don't know what the MIUI 13 upgrade will bring because a lot of information about it is currently under wraps. However, a few leaks have managed to provide some information, such as Live Backgrounds and themes.

Memory Expansion, which would assist boost the RAM on the phone, is another rumoured feature that the MIUI 13 could offer. The feature could be useful for phones with less RAM. In addition, MIUI 13 may contain a feature that allows users to play in a small window mode.

It is expected that the MIUI 13 may offer some visual updates in addition to some functional enhancements. According to a previous leak, MIUI 13 would include new widgets inspired by iOS. New icons and fonts may also be introduced. Whatever features Xiaomi plans to introduce, the users expect them to be better and more refined. Xiaomi has been neglecting its software segment of late. One of the main reasons is that the company began to focus solely on hardware, and its Android UI finally fell by the wayside.

Xiaomi is presently working on releasing the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to most phones, while MIUI 13 is still a mystery. The newly introduced Redmi Note 11 Pro, according to Lei Jun, benefits greatly from the battery optimizations. Unfortunately, neither of these goods has yet to arrive in India.

However, rumours say that these phones will be sold in India under the Xiaomi name. With its 5G chipset, the Redmi Note 11 5G is slated to launch here as the Redmi Note 11T. The Xiaomi 11i moniker might be used for the Redmi Note 11 Pro in India, while the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge name could be used for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, with the latter likely hinting at the 125W fast charging mechanism in store for us.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.