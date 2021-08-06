Xiaomi overtakes Samsung as world’s number one phone maker globally; reports Counterpoint

There’s some great news for the Chinese phone maker Xiaomi. The market research firm Counterpoint’s latest report suggests that Xiaomi is now the world’s largest smartphone maker when it comes to shipments. The company has dethroned Samsung for the first time ever, which was on the top spot for the past several years. It took Xiaomi 10 years to become the world’s biggest smartphone brand after it launched its first phone in 2011. Since its inception, Xiaomi has sold around 800 million phones globally.

Xiaomi’s had a 17.1 percent share in global market shipment in June 2021

According to the Counterpoint report, Xiaomi claimed a total market share of 17.1 percent in June 2021. The company’s sales grew by 26 percent month on month during the period, which made it the fastest-growing brand for the month. It’s worth mentioning that Xiaomi was also the number two company in terms of sales in Q2 2021. During the June 2021 period, Samsung’s market share was 15.7 percent, which was followed by the Cupertino tech giant Apple with 14.3 percent share.

As per the report, Xiaomi’s expansion in Huawei’s and Honor’s main markets like China, Europe, Middle East, and Africa have helped it to achieve higher sales. In addition, the company was helped by the recovery of Chinese, European, and Indian markets after the second Covid-19 wave.

Commenting on the market dynamics that led to Xiaomi attaining pole position, Research Director Tarun Pathak noted, “Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline. The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints.”

The solid performance of Redmi 9 and Redmi K series helped Xiaomi to become number one

Furthermore, the report claims that the solid performance of the Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9, and the Redmi K series has helped Xiaomi to become the number one brand. In addition, China’s market grew a massive 16 percent month on month during the 618 festival. In addition, Samsung’s production of phones was disrupted in June after the new wave of Covid-19 in Vietnam, where the brand manufactures a large number of phone units. This also helped Xiaomi to claim a large chunk of the market.

The firm has further mentioned that if the Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve in Vietnam, then Xiaomi will continue to gain market share. However, once Samsung’s production situation improves, the South Korean tech giant will regain its top spot globally.