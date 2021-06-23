Xiaomi Redmi Note 10's price in India hiked by Rs 500; what makes it still worth buying

Xiaomi has increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 in India once again after the launch in March. However, this time around, only the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant’s price has been hiked.

Earlier in March, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India. The base model of the range, the Redmi Note 10, arrived in two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Just a month after launching the device, the Chinese tech giant increased the price of both the RAM and storage variants of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500. Now, the company has once hiked the price of the smartphone in the country, but this time around only of the higher-end model.

Redmi Note 10 price in India hiked again

The Redmi Note 10’s variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has received a hike of Rs 500. The phone is now being offered for Rs 14,999, up from Rs 14,499 earlier. The device was originally launched for just Rs 13,999. As for the Redmi Note 10’s 4GB RAM and 64GB model, the handset is available for Rs 12,499, higher than the launch price of Rs 11,999.

What makes the Redmi Note 10 still worth buying in India?

The Redmi Note 10 is worth buying in India even after the increase in price. It is one of the most affordable handsets in India with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, a punch-hole design, a quad primary camera setup on the back, and a large battery with support for fast charging. The device is being offered in a range of attractive hues including Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10 features and specifications

Talking about the cameras first, the Redmi Note 10 has a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back with the Sony IMX582 sensor. The main sensor has an aperture of f/1.79 and is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macron sensor, and another 2MP camera for depth sensing. The device also comes with features like portrait imaging, panorama shots, time-lapse photography, night mode, pro mode, and AI scene detection. As for selfies, the handset has a 13MP camera on the front with AI beauty mode, auto HDR, and more.

As for the other specs, the Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch full HD Super AMOLED display, which has a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. The Snapdragon 678 processor onboard the phone has a clock speed of 2.3GHz and is accompanied by an Adreno 612 GPU. Software-wise, the device boots MIUI 12 which’s based on Android 11. The connectivity features are standard including dual 4G LTE support, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging completes the list of the specs.

What is the price of the Redmi Note 10 in India? The Redmi Note 10 comes in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 12,499, while the phone's 6GB RAM model is being offered for Rs 14,999. What are the display features of the Redmi Note 10? The Redmi Note 10 has a large 6.43-inch display with Super AMOLED screen panel. The display has full HD+ resolution, a punch-hole design, and a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Which processor is available with the Redmi Note 10? The Redmi Note 10 mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, which offers a clock speed of 2.3GHz and is accompanied by the Adreno 612 GPU.

