Xiaomi's MIUI 13 release date decided. Know if your Mi phone is eligible for the update

Xiaomi has been stirring up the tech world with some great new tech this year. Competing with major brands such as Samsung. They are soon launching their MIUI 13.

Xiaomi won some great reviews from the tech world, with the release of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra not only has a spec sheet found only on Premium phones. But the Mi 11 Ultra looks and performs like a premium phone. The only differentiating factor is the price. The Mi 11 Ultra is cheaper compared to other Premium phones with similar spec.

Every manufacturer has its proprietary features which are added over the stock Android operating system. Mi has not been know for its Android operating system. Yes, they have provided updates to older phones as well. But that might all change with the upcoming new update. Xiaomi is still pushing the MIUI 12.5 update to its current generation and older phones. In spite of the ongoing updates, Xiaomi has already decided to launch the MIUI 13(the name might change) on the 15th of June,2021.

We can surely expect a fresh design for the UI with many more new feature integrations for the MIUI 13. So far Xiaomi has stated that most phones from 2019 will receive this update and the update might be pushed to your phones in phases. There are some phones which might not end up getting the update. Flagships phones like Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will miss the MIUI 13 update. Some other popular midrange phones like the Redmi Note 8 series and the Redmi 8 lineup will also be excluded from the update.

Credits :Xiaomi India Website

