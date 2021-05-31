Xiaomi’s new 200W HyperCharge technology can charge a phone in just 8 minutes

Xiaomi used a custom Mi 11 Pro to demonstrate its new HyperCharge tech, which charges the phone’s 4,000mAh battery in eight minutes in the wired mode.

Xiaomi has introduced its latest version of the fast charging technology solution. Called the HyperCharge technology, Xiaomi’s new tech is capable of fully charging a smartphone’s battery in just eight minutes. In the official teaser for the new tech, Xiaomi used a custom version of the Xiaomi Mi 11Pro handset, which features a 4,000mAh battery. The handset’s fuel cell took just eight minutes to fully charge from zero to 100 percent in the wired mode. Talking about the wireless charging capability, as per the Chinese brand’s claim, its HyperCharge tech can fully wirelessly charge the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro in just 15 minutes.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

As you can see from the video above, the custom-built Mi 11 Pro‘s battery takes about 44 seconds to charge 10 percent in the wired charging mode. The phone takes around three minutes to charge 50 percent and in eight minutes, it is fully charged. This is all thanks to the 200W fast charging HyperCharge tech of the company. In the wireless charging mode, the brand provides about 120W charging to the Mi 11 Pro, and it fully charges in 15 minutes.

As of now, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed when it will be offering its 200W wired charging and 120W wireless charging on its phones. However, since the company has showcased its fully functioning new tech, we can expect it to be available on the upcoming Xiaomi flagship phones in the near future.

Talking about the smartphone charging technology, earlier this year in January, Xiaomi showcased its Mi Air Charge technology. This tech is touted to power up your phone without the need of charging cables and all. The demonstration from the brand showcased that the Mi Air Charge tech is capable of recharging multiple devices at the same at 5W of power.

Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge tech is currently in the demo stage and there’s no word when it will be available commercially. Apart from the smartphones, the same tech is also touted to refuel devices like a smartwatch, a wristband, a desk lamp, and more.

