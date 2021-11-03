Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 renamed as Poco M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11T; Read more

Poco has started rolling out teasers of the M4 Pro 5G smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 smartphone that was launched in China recently will now be rebranded as Poco M4 Pro 5G for the global market and Redmi Note 11T for the Indian market. The company has announced that the Poco M4Pro 5G will be launched on 9th November at 5:30 PM IST. The device will have a 6nm processor under the hood and it will come with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 rebranded

Xiaomi has announced that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be launched globally on 9th November at 5:30 PM IST. The upcoming Poco M4Pro 5G smartphone is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in the Chinese market on 28th October. The MIUI reflects that the code name for Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone is evergreen similar to the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China and was codenamed evergo. The MIUI also reflects the Indian version of evergo that is the evergoin. The marketing name for the Indian variant Redmi Note 11T is evergoin. However, the company has not started teasing the Indian Redmi Note 11T yet.

Poco M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and will feature a 6.6 inch IPS display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the devices will have a dual rear camera unit with 50 megapixel primary camera sensor.

Redmi Note 11 5G: Specifications

Just to recall, The Redmi Note 11 5G was launched in China alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ on 28th October. Redmi Note 11 5G will be rebranded as Poco M4 Pro 5G for the global market and Redmi Note 11T 5G for the Indian market. The Redmi Note 11 5G sports a 6.6 inch Full HD display with a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. The handset packs a MediaTek 810 chipset under the hood with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China in October has a dual camera unit on the rear that includes a primary sensor of 50 megapixel and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The handset packs a 5000 maH battery with 33 W fast charging support. For connectivity, the device has USB type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 11 5G is IP53 certified for dust and water resistance.

