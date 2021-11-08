Xiaomi to launch Mi12 with Snapdragon 898 chipset; Read more

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset is expected to launch during the Tech Summit event in December and will make its debut in 2022. Xiaomi will be one of the first companies to use the Snapdragon 898 chipset in the upcoming Mi 12 smartphone series. The official details of the Snapdragon 898 chipset and the Mi 12 are not out yet; however, we have been hearing rumours about them.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset: Expected specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset was first used in the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones and its successor is likely to make its debut with the Xiaomi Mi 12 series smartphones. The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset will be 15 percent faster than its predecessor. The Geekbench single-core and multi-core scores of the Snapdragon 898 chipset is 1200 and 3900 respectively and it is expected to include an Adreno 730 GPU unit for graphics with Snapdragon X65 5G modem that can offer a speed of up to 10 Gbps.

Xiaomi Mi 12 series smartphones: Expected specifications

As the reports suggest, the model numbers of Xiaomi Mi 12 and Mi 12 Pro are 2201122G and 2201123G respectively. The base variant of the lineup that is the Xiaomi Mi 12 is likely to be announced this year while the Mi 12 Pro and Mi 12 Ultra will be announced next year.

The Xiaomi Mi 12 series smartphones are expected to have a LTPO display with adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 2K resolution. There are reports that the Xiaomi Mi 12 will be the first ever smartphone to feature a 200 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. Its predecessor has a primary camera sensor of 108 megapixel. The handset is said to have a battery that supports 100 W wireless charging and 120 W fast charging.

Both Qualcomm and Xiaomi have not confirmed the official launch of Mi 12 series smartphones and the Snapdragon 898 chipset yet; however, we can expect them to launch in December this year.

