Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 11T 5G in November; Expected specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China on 28th October. The lineup included redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. According to 91Mobiles, the Chinese tech giant is going to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India on 30th November. The handset is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China earlier and will be a successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched this year.

Xiaomi 11T 5G smartphone: Expected specifications

The upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone from Xiaomi is going to target the lower-range smartphone market in India. As per the reports from 91Mobiles, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone will pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset will be available in three different variants.

This upcoming handset from Xiaomi will sport a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The handset will carry a 5,000 maH battery with 33 W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone will have a dual rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens. There will be a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The price range of the device is not out yet; however, we can expect it to be around the price range of the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone. The handset will be available in Stardust White, Matte Black and Aquamarine Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone: Specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone features a 6.5 inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The handset carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood paired with 6 GB RAm and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The device features a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor with two 2 megapixel Macro lens and Depth Sensor each.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.