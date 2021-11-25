Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro to launch in India with Active Noise Cancellation; Read more

Xiaomi will be launching the TWS 3 Pro earphones in India soon. The company has not confirmed the launch date yet; however, according to the reports the True Wireless Stereo earphones can be expected in December this year or next year in January. The TWS 3 Pro earphones from Xiaomi were launched in China this year in September along with the Xiaomi Civi smartphone. The earbuds come with an Active Noise Cancellation feature with maximum noise reduction depth of up to 40 db.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones: Specifications and price

Just to recall, the TWS 3 Pro earphones from Xiaomi were launched alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone and the Watch Color 2 in China this year in September. The earphones come with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation feature and have an ergonomic design. There are other features such as ambient mode, voice-enhancing mode and a three-stage noise reduction mode. The true wireless stereo earphones can offer noise reduction up to 40 db and has spatial audio support.

Xiaomi’s TWS 3 Pro has LHDC 4.0 codec and is IP55 certified for water and dust resistance. The company has claimed that the battery inside the TWS 3 Pro earphone can offer a backup of up to six hours with Active Noise cancellation turned off. The battery in the charge case can last up to 27 hours.

The launch details of Xiaomi’s TWS 3 Pro were tipped by a well known tipster Mukul Sharma. The reports suggest that the true wireless stereo earphones from Xiaomi could be priced in India under Rs 10,000. The company is expected to unveil a new speaker as well.

The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro was launched on 27th September in China and was priced at CNY 699 which is roughly Rs 8,000 in Indian currency. During the launch, it was announced that these true wireless earphones from the Chinese tech giant will be available in Green Black and White colour options.

The TWS 3 Pro is a successor to the previously launched TWS Earphones 2. The company has not confirmed about the launch yet so we shall wait for an official announcement.

