Xiaomi Unveiled its Upcoming 3.1ch Soundbar with NFC and Wireless Subwoofer with 430W Output; Read More

Xiaomi has unveiled its new 3.1ch Soundbar for the global market. Xiaomi sent out a couple of tweets announcing the new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch. The photographs released by the manufacturer also provide a look at the design. The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch will feature Dolby Atmos, a wireless subwoofer, a one-touch NFC pairing, and a maximum output of 430W.

The photographs of the upcoming Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch published by the brand show the audio system in its Black colour variant and give us a peek at its appearance. On the front, the gadget has a smart LED display, a power button, volume rockers, and connection toggles.

Xiaomi’s 3.1-inch Soundbar Specifications

The new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch features Dolby audio and DTS Virtual X sound, as well as a wireless subwoofer for increased soundbar adaptability. To get a more strong sound output, you can set the subwoofer anyplace you want. The Soundbar 3.1ch has a total output of 430W, which is split between the subwoofer and the soundbar.

There are a few other pieces of information about the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch that are currently missing. The ports and other characteristics of the new soundbar are still unknown. The soundbar is also expected to feature HDMI, AUX, and optical connectors, as well as a Bluetooth version that's comparable to Xiaomi's current soundbars. A wall mount will very certainly be included with the soundbar.

In India, the company first introduced the Mi Soundbar in 2019. It was introduced with a price tag of Rs 4,999, which it has managed to keep. Two 20mm dome speakers and two 2.5-inch woofers are included. Two tweeters, two wide-range drivers, and four passive radiators are among the device's eight drivers. The device includes a remote, which is intended to be included with the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch.

The previous Mi Soundbar includes Bluetooth 4.2, optical and coaxial S/PDIF inputs, stereo RCA line-in connectors, and a 3.5mm socket. The frequency response range of the soundbar is 50-25,000Hz. Since the previously launched Xiaomi Mi Soundbar came without a controller, it's unclear if the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch will come with one.

