Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi TWS 3 Earphones Launched in China; Price and Specifications

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Dec 29, 2021 08:46 AM IST  |  492
   
Xiaomi released three smartphones in its 12 Series just before the end of the year: the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12. The Xiaomi 12 series comes with a slew of features, including Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the 12 and 12 Pro and the Snapdragon 870 SoC in the Xiaomi 12X. At the event, Xiaomi also unveiled a few additional devices, including the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3.

Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi has released a high-end smartwatch with new capabilities and a new style. The Xiaomi Watch S1 has a stainless steel casing with a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass protection. The watch also comes with third-party app support.

xiaomi.jpg

The watch has health-monitoring sensors like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as a sleep-tracking feature. It has 117 sports modes to track and is 5ATM waterproof. For payments, there's an integrated NFC module, as well as a microphone and speaker for calls made through your associated phone. You also receive GNSS positioning on board. The Xiaomi Watch S1 has a 470mAh battery that Xiaomi promises would last up to 12 days with mixed-use.

The rubber strap version of the Xiaomi Watch S1 costs CNY 1,049 (approximately Rs 12,306), while the leather strap models cost CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,065).

Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3

The Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which should reduce ambient noise by up to 40 decibels. The earphones are equipped with three microphones and a transparency option that let some ambient sounds in. The earphones are also water and dust resistant to IP55 standards.

tws_3.jpg

With ANC turned off, the TWS Earphones 3 can last 7 hours on a single charge, and 30 hours with the charging case. The charging case can be charged in one of two ways: either USB-C or via a certified Qi wireless charger.

The Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 costs CNY 449 (about Rs 5,267) in China, however pricing and availability for overseas users are still unknown.

