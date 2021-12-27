Xiaomi Watch S1 launch confirmed alongside Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi's latest flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 12, will be unveiled on December 28 at a launch event. But it turns out that Xiaomi has more in store for us than just new smartphone hardware; at tomorrow's launch event, the company will also unveil the Xiaomi Watch S1, a brand new smartwatch.

Xiaomi confirmed the Xiaomi Watch S1 will launch on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 series in a teaser released earlier today (via XiaomiUI). The smartwatch is shown with a round dial and two buttons on the right frame in the teaser. A flat display and a glimpse of the back, which most likely houses an array of sensors, are also visible.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any information about the smartwatch's hardware or software. In any case, the Xiaomi Watch S1 is expected to offer a number of enhancements over the company's previous watches, including improved heart rate monitoring, extensive health-tracking features, GPS support, a better display and battery life, and more.

If the Xiaomi Watch Color and Mi Watch Revolve Active are any indications, the Xiaomi Watch S1 will be a budget-friendly option. We won't have to wait long to learn more about the new smartwatch, as the official launch event is less than 24 hours away.

The launch event on 28 January will undoubtedly be dominated by the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. We already know a lot about the Xiaomi 12 series thanks to multiple teasers and a steady stream of leaks over the last few weeks. Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and will come preloaded with MIUI 13, Xiaomi's custom skin. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to come with a 6.73-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with Dolby Vision support, triple 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging.