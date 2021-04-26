Xiaomi will release yet another phone next week. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition with new shoulder-mounted keys

Xiaomi just recently launched the groundbreaking Mi 11 Ultra and the 11 X series phones. The Ultra will most probably disrupt the premium phone market. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition might do the same for gaming phones.

A few days back, Xiaomi released the Mi 11 Ultra and two other phones under the X series. But the Mi 11 Ultra proved popular even before the launch because of YouTube reviews released ahead of its launch. The Redmi K40 gaming edition seems to be creating a similar kind of fan following thanks to the teaser by Xiaomi.

The teaser shows a step of shoulder-mounted keys that pop up when the two buttons on either side of the phone are engaged. Yes, they are going to super handy for gaming. And the clicking sound and feel of the buttons might make them good fidget toys. Redmi says the keys are very durable and clicked around 1.5 million times with a fault. Watch the teaser below in case you missed it.

The Redmi K series phones are already an established line-up of phones. However, the K40 Gaming Edition sets itself apart with its new design language (somewhat visible in the teaser), new camera, and the first K series phone, powered by the new Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launches sometime next week. And thanks to the teaser and the specs available, it's safe to say we are looking at a capable gaming phone. And since we can have a glimpse of the phone in the teaser, we can see the metal frame and glass black. So, premium looks might just be the cherry on the top for this launch.

Credits :Xiaomi India Website

