XiaomiTV ES50 2022 with MediaTek MT9638 chipset launched; Specs, price and more

The Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 with Multi-Zone Backlighting and MediaTek MT9638 chipset in China. This smart TV features a display with up to 600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and flaunts grey bezels on the side. The Multi-Zone Backlighting spreads the TV backlight to multiple areas to make the bright parts brighter and dark parts deeper. It has MEMC motion technology and 96 percent screen to body ratio. Scroll down to know more about the newly launched Xiaomi TV ES50 2022.

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022: Specifications

The Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 has been launched in China. It sports a 50 inch display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, 178 degree viewing angle, HDR10 support and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 600 nits, 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, MEMC, Dolby Vision support, ALLM and 1.07 billion colours.

This smart TV from the Chinese tech giant packs a 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT9638 chipset paired with ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The chipset has a MediaTek APU, and is coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The all new Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 has far-field mics for voice control options and it runs on MIUI TV 3.0 with PatchWall.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 includes dual Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5 GHz and Bluetooth v5 connection, Infrared, One AV port, one ATV/DTMB port, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet plugin and one S/PDIF port. It weighs 10.35 Kg and features two 12.5 W speakers that support DTS-HD and Dolby Audio.

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022: Price and availability

Xiaomi unveiled the TV ES50 2022 in China as the fourth member of the TV ES series. This lineup includes the ES43, ES65 and ES55 smart TVs that were launched earlier. The Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 will cost you CNY 2,399 which is roughly Rs 28,300 in Indian currency for 50 inch display size. It will be available on pre-order in China from 11th December in Grey colour option.

