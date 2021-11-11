YouTube Hiding Dislike Counts to Protect Creators from Online Threats and Harassments

Social media platforms are now including or experimenting with new features for user privacy and to protect creators from abuse and targeted attacks. Moving forward in that direction, YouTube hides the number of "dislike" counts on videos across its platform.

Critics sometimes claim that a public tally of likes — or dislikes — that social media posts receive is hazardous to one's well-being, and both Facebook and Instagram allow users to opt out.

The dislike button, on the other hand, isn't going away completely. Viewers can continue to dislike videos in order to fine-tune their suggestions and share feedback with artists confidentially, but the number of negative reviews will no longer be visible. After the change, which will begin "rolling out gradually" precise dislike counts will be private and only viewable to the video's creator in YouTube's dashboard under the engagement tab.

YouTube stated in a statement, "to ensure that YouTube fosters polite interactions between users and creators, we experimented with the dislike button to explore if adjustments could better protect our creators from harassment and reduce dislike attacks." Content creators – the online celebrities who draw large crowds — will be able to monitor how many thumbs-down marks their videos receive. According to YouTube creator liaison Matt Koval, research indicated that the average number of dislikes on a video had no apparent effect on overall views. In other words, the number of dislikes wasn't actually a metric for judging a video's quality. Some new creators and small scale creators have been unfairly targeted in attacks, according to YouTube, where users try to increase the amount of dislikes on videos.

The improvements at YouTube come as lawmakers, regulators, and watchdogs routinely criticise major social media and video companies of failing to do enough to combat online harassment. The recently leaked internal documents demonstrate that Facebook executives are aware of the potential harm of their platforms and the Facebook leading to one of the company's most significant brand crises ever.

