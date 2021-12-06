YouTube Music gets “save” your queue as a playlist option

Many useful features from the now-defunct Play Music service have been carried over to YouTube Music over time. This trend is expected to continue as YouTube Music adds another Play Music feature that will make it easier to save songs in your queue.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube Music is introducing a new "save" button in the app that allows you to save your song queue as a playlist. When you're listening to an album or a playlist on YouTube Music, the Now Playing screen displays an "Up Next" tab in the bottom left corner, which displays a list of upcoming songs. The new save button appears in the Next Up tab and allows users to quickly save the entire song queue as a playlist.

Image courtesy of 9to5Google

Tapping the "save" button brings up the "Add to playlist" dialogue, allowing you to save the queue to an existing playlist or create a new one. The feature should also work with radio queues.

The new save button in the Up Next tab has not yet been widely implemented. It's most likely a server-side rollout, as we couldn't find it in the most recent version of YouTube Music.

Recently, YouTube Music was updated with a new widget that lets you access playback controls and recently played tracks right from your home screen. The app has also gained a new Energize mood filter to help you boost your energy after a long day or when you're feeling unmotivated. Other notable additions to YouTube Music in recent months include free background playback in select regions, community-generated playlists, a Material You widget, and more.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.