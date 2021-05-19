YouTube severs facing issues globally. Many users are not able to access videos.

YouTube is facing issues globally. Google is trying to resolve the issue. Users keep themselves busy by posting memes on Twitter.

The first thing anyone would do if the YouTube feed does not load up or a video does not play, try restarting their WiFi. If that does not work, restart it again, restart your phone and reset network settings. And if that does not work, then you try checking if other websites open. Oh, they do. So the problem should be with Youtube? Does YouTube ever face issues? You type on google search, 'error loading YouTube'. Before you hit enter, your Twitter is already flooding with Tweets and Memes about the YouTube outage.

That is what happened to many who tried to access YouTube, failed to load and ended up troubleshooting their whole network before finding out that the problem was with the YouTube servers. For some, YouTube displayed an error 429, and for some, the content would not load. People have been reporting the issue directly to YouTube, in this case, Google. YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music were facing this issue. There has been no official statement from YouTube/Google on the outage.

We checked Down Detector, which is a popular website to check for outages on the internet. Down Detector is showing cases of YouTube outage reported from all over the world.

Since there has been no official statement from Google/YouTube, people have taken to social media platform like Twitter to express their grievances. In most cases, they are hilariously funny. People can make fun of absolutely anything. We have listed down a few tweets we found on Twitter. What do you think of them?

#YouTubeDOWN The moment I realize YouTube's not working and my wifi is fine pic.twitter.com/E5iLq00UBL — STINGprime (@LuizK1122_) May 19, 2021

Google waking up all YouTube technicians at this hour. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/6FEhEYlOml — Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) May 19, 2021

#YouTubeDOWN

What the f@ck pic.twitter.com/mublnKgB6y — Uday Singh (@UdaySin77418421) May 19, 2021

What do you feel about this outage? And how would this affect you if your YouTube service was not working?

