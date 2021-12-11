Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar launched in India; Built-in Alexa Support

Zebronics launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar in India with built-in Alexa support. It is an 80 W soundbar that comes with dual subwoofers and dual mid and high range drivers. The users can play music from streaming services and check news or other information using Alexa skills with the help of dual far-field microphones. The company has claimed that the dual far-field microphones work properly even in noisy environments. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar: Specifications

The Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar Pro 3820A Pro Soundbar was launched in India with a standard design and sports a metal grill. This device is designed to blend in with any type of living room or bedroom. According to the company, the Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar has dual subwoofers of 69 mm coupled with mid and high range drivers of 44 mm that offer a total audio output of 80 W. The frequency range of the device is 45 Hz to 20 kHz.

The soundbar comes with dual far-field microphones that work properly even in the noisiest environments. These microphones can be used to use voice commands for built-in Alexa support. With the help of Alexa skills, the users can initiate voice commands and play music from streaming services or listen to news or search for any other information from the internet. The built-in Alexa support allows the users to control smart home lighting, smart TV, control the volume, set timers, play music and more.

For connectivity, the Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar includes 3.5 mm audio out, HDMI ARC support, optical inputs, Bluetooth v5 and USB. The media and streaming services can be controlled from the Zeb-Smart Juke Bar companion app in the Android and iOS devices.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar, Price in India and availability

The newly launched Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 9,999. However, currently it can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 from the Amazon e-commerce website.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.