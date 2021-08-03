ZTE Axon 30 goes on sale in China with an under-display camera sensor

ZTE was the first smartphone manufacturer in the world to launch the first commercial smartphone with an in-display camera sensor and a few weeks back the successor of the phone was launched in a country called the Axon 30. Today the ZTE Axon 30 has finally made its way to the Chinese market offering multiple RAM and storage configurations. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of Axon 30.

ZTE Axon 30 price in China

The ZTE Axon 30 is up for grabs in China for Yuan 2,198 (approx Rs 25,250) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The mid-range 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for sale at Yuan 2,498 (approx Rs 28,667). The handset is also available for sale in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Yuan 2,798 (approx Rs 32,000) and the top-end model will cost you Yuan 3,098 (around Rs 35,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

ZTE Axon 30 specifications

The ZTE Axon 30 flaunts a clean 6.92-inch AMOLED display without any notch or punch-hole design. The display comes with 1.07 billion colours and offers a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. It also has DTS: XUltra 3D sound effects for better sound quality.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Do note that the smartphone is equipped with memory fusion technology which can use 8GB of flash memory as virtual storage.



As far as cameras are concerned, the Axon 30 offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 2-megapixel depth, along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and runs on the Android 11 operating system.