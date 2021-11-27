ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition launched with Snapdragon 888 chipset; Specs, and more

ZTE has now finally unveiled the Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition smartphone and is the first smartphone to launch with 1 TB internal storage capacity and 18 GB RAM across the globe. However, the other hardware specifications are similar to the previously launched models that were launched this year in April. The handset comes with an exclusive gift box that shows the orbit of the space station around the Earth. The ZTE Live Buds Pro Bluetooth headset with ANC is packed with the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition smartphone. The company has provided a case as well that is made up of cellulose leather. Scroll down to know more about the device.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition: Specifications

The newly launched ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, screen refresh rate of 144 Hz, touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio, 10 bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The handset carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with an 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB and 18 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity. The device runs on MYOS11 based on Android 11 and supports dual-sim.

For optics, this device houses a quad camera unit at the back that features a 64 megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash accompanied by a 64 megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 64 megapixel portrait lens and an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto lens. There is a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The fingerprint scanner is in the display and the connectivity options include 5G and dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, USB type-C and GPS/GLONASS. The Axon 30 Ultra carries a 4,600 mAh battery under the hood with 66 W fast charging support.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition: Price and availability

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace edition is priced at CNY 6,998 which is roughly Rs 82,155 in Indian currency. The handset is available in China and will not debut in any other markets.

