ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition to Launch on 25th November; A Smartphone with 18GB RAM and 1TB Storage

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G, which was released earlier this year, appears to be getting a new variation. ZTE debuted the Axon 30 series in China and there are three models in the series. The forthcoming ZTE smartphone will be a one-of-a-kind flagship device with a large RAM and storage capacity.

According to a GizmoChina report, ZTE teased the arrival of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition with a teaser poster on Weibo. The smartphone will be released on November 25th, according to the teaser, and it is believed to be the world's first smartphone with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which was launched earlier, is a powerful smartphone with a long list of features. The forthcoming ZTE device will be a new edition of the Axon 30 Ultra, with some fresh aesthetic and hardware upgrades. Until now, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has only been available in a top-of-the-line configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The Chinese business is upgrading the phone's RAM by 2GB in the forthcoming model, bringing it to 18GB.

Aside from the RAM arrangement, the rest of the phone's capabilities are believed to be the same as the Axon 30 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC lies at the heart of the device, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of optics, the device boasts a quad-camera system at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, the smartphone boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing pictures and video calls.

To perform all your daily tasks the device comes with a 4,600mAh battery with 66W rapid charging support. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G comes with 256GB of internal storage and runs MyOS 11, which is based on Android 11. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G weighs 188.00 grammes and measures 161.53 x 72.96 x 8.00mm (height x width x thickness). It came in four different colours: black, mint, tan, and white.

We'll have to wait until the formal debut next week to learn more about the smartphone, including its price and availability.

