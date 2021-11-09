ZTE Blade L9 smartphone launched with Android 11 Go Edition; Specs, price and more

ZTE Blade L9 smartphone has been released in Mexico with Android 11 Go Edition. The handset comes with an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 inch display. The company launched the ZTE Blade A31 smartphone this year in Russia that is powered by a Unisoc chipset and features an 8 megapixel camera on the rear. The newly launched ZTE Blade L9 smartphone has a Unisoc quad-core chipset paired with 1 GB RAM. Scroll down to know more about the new ZTE Blade L9 smartphone.

ZTE Blade L9 smartphone: Specifications

The all new ZTE Blade L9 smartphone sports a 5 inch WVGA display with a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The headset runs Android 11 Go edition and packs a quad-core Unisoc SC7731e chipset under the hood with 1 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the handset features a rectangular rear camera module that includes an 8 megapixel camera sensor that can capture portrait pictures. The device has a 5 megapixels camera for taking selfies on the front and it carries a 2,000 maH battery. The device features an intelligent power saving mode that can detect and reduce high energy consumption.

On the connectivity front, the ZTE Blade L9 smartphone has a Micro USB port, Bluetooth v4.2 and 3G connectivity. The handset weighs 143 grams and measures 137.5 x 67.5 x 10 mm.

ZTE Blade L9 smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched ZTE Blade L9 smartphone is priced at MXN 1,699 which is roughly Rs 6,100 in Indian currency and is available in Gray and Blue colour options in Mexico.

