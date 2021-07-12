ZTE Blade V30 specs, renders, and pricing leaked ahead of launch; arriving as a budget offering

The ZTE Blade V30 will be launched in the European market first as a budget smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a Unisoc processor, and a quad primary camera module on the back.

ZTE seems to be planning to launch a new Blade series smartphone called the ZTE Blade V30 very soon. The handset will soon be released in markets like Europe in the near future. Ahead of the launch, the ZTE Blade V30’s alleged press renders, specifications, and pricing details have been leaked by the popular gadget tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The leaked specs have suggested that the Blade V30 will be arriving as a budget offering with a Unisoc processor.

ZTE Blade V30 design – attractive offering on a budget

As you can see in the images, the ZTE Blade V30 will be offering highly narrow bezels on all sides. The device will be fitted with a hole in the middle towards the top to house the selfie camera. The handset has rounded corners and a power button on the right chassis, which will double as a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone seems to offer a large square primary camera module on the back, which will house four lenses and an LED flash unit.

ZTE Blade V30 specs and features leaked

According to the tipster, the ZTE Blade V30 will be offering a 6.67-inch LCD display, which will be offering a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Unisoc T618 processor. The chipset will be accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which users will be able to further increase up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. The handset will measure 165.8 x 77.8 x 8.9mm and tip the scale at 193 grams. Software-wise, the smartphone will come pre-installed with the Android 11 version.

Furthermore, the source has suggested that the ZTE Blade V30 will be providing a massive 64MP primary camera on the back. There will also be an 8MP secondary shooter and a couple of 2MP sensors, which could be for depth sensing and macro photography. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone will be offering a 16MP shooter on the front. Lastly, the leak has revealed that the phone will be offering a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

ZTE Blade V30 pricing details

According to the source, the ZTE Blade V30 will be arriving in a single RAM and storage variant. This model will be priced at €199, which roughly translates to Rs 17,600 in the Indian currency. Since nothing is officially confirmed at the moment, we advise you to take these specs and pricing details with a pinch of salt for now.

Credits :Sudhanshu Ambhore

