Realme Band 2 leaked renders suggest a 1.4-inch touch display, Bluetooth 5.1, and more

Realme launched its first fitness tracker the Realme Band back in 2020 in the Indian market and now all the eyes are on the Realme Band 2 and we have already witnessed several leaks and rumours. Popular tipster @OnLeaks has shared some fresh renders of the upcoming health tracker revealing some of the vital information regarding the device's design and specifications. Let’s have a closer look at the latest renders of the upcoming Realme Band 2.

The fresh render shared by the tipster shows a rectangular-shaped 1.4-inch display which seems to be similar to the Honor Band 6. But the tipster didn’t reveal whether the device will boast an AMOLED display or not. Looking at the renders you can notice that the fitness tracker comes with a rubber finish detachable strap and there is no existence of a function button on the body. The aluminium finish body looks clean and at the back, it houses a bunch of sensors that are supposed to take care of your real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep cycle, and a lot more.

According to the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the Realme Band 2 carries a model number RMW 2010. The listing further revealed that the handset will feature Bluetooth 5.1. The Realme Band 2 is tipped to arrive with a touch display and swipe gestures. As mentioned above, the fitness tracker is expected to arrive with an SPO2 monitoring sensor, which will be beneficial for the users who are indulged in high altitude training, hikers, and more.



Going with the previous leaks, the Realme Band 2 is expected to be cheaper than the Realme Watch, which will launch next week in India. However, it will be more expensive than the predecessor which was launched back in 2020 at Rs 1499. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and it's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

