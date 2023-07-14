10 Best Free Apps to Connect You With Your Peers Abroad Through Calls And Texts Using Free Internet

Once it was all about requesting the telephone operator to connect an international call and after that, waiting for long minutes. Sometimes, it could go on for hours even. But, you need to brace yourself now as in this century, you can find apps for everything almost. There are also apps for making international calls and you don’t need to wait for telephone operators even to connect your call.

At first, it was all about dialing too many area codes and the phone number to connect to the exact location placed in a different country, situated in a different zone. Now these things are not required on app-based international calls except for the contact number of the receiver. Before the lines were prone to face complications and due to that, some share of luck was also needed for making the calls. Well, the availability of an internet connection has washed down such complications.

Online-based call connection has also been away from surveillance or privacy problem as in most cases the connecting apps are end-to-end encrypted. You will get to know about 10 such apps in this article that would help you to make an international call at zero bucks.

What to Look for when Choosing the Best Apps to Make Free International Calls

End-to-end encryption

End-to-End Encryption(E2EE) basically encrypts the data from the sender’s end and transforms it into something unreadable. It is termed Ciphertext. Only the sender holds the security key to process it and the receiver who is intended to read the message, can decrypt the message. This way, privacy can be maintained at the highest level possible. The apps that help in connecting international calls should make every call end-to-end encrypted.

Call clarity and drop

In the concerned apps, the VoIP(Voice over Internet Protocol) service has been activated. In this technology, the call drop percentage is much less than the normal optical fiber-based calls we have seen. Still, in VoIP also, there can be issues such as loss of digital packets or jittering or latency rate. You should select only that app that has fewer of these issues.

Ease of use

Certainly, for every individual, it takes time to match up with the changes. In such app-based calls also, it would take time for the users to take grasp. In order, the manufacturing companies of these apps can help and that is by making such apps easy to use.

10 Best Apps to Make Free International Calls

1. WhatsApp

Pros

Free International calls

End-to-end encrypted

Group and video calls are available

Cons

Advertisement

High usage of digital packets in the calls

Sometimes encryption is not in effect

WhatsApp now comes under the ownership of Facebook and this app is at the forefront of international calling apps. Through this app, you can make international calls easily and can add your groups also on these calls.

The call clarity or call drops on WhatsApp depends on the level of digital packets. These digital packets carry the data in the VoIP system. As per WhatsApp, it uses more data to make the clarity of the calls high and keeps the call quality high. Therefore, while making calls through WhatsApp make sure that you have connected your phone with Wi-Fi.

End-to-end encryption on WhatsApp is the talk of the town but to avail it, you have to update your WhatsApp. In the old versions of WhatsApp, encryption is not available.

