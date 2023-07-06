10 Best Free Language Learning Apps That May help You From The Very Scratch

Language learning apps are there to hone your language skills or to give you lessons from zero to a formal level about any certain language. Therefore, you can rate the apps based on providing the lessons about language - from a beginner to a pro level. Regardless, language learning apps can be handy from time to time as these apps are made to maintain the user's account. You can use these apps to get a quick recap or find valuable tips while you are on a break between your meeting or even when you're stuck in traffic for 15 minutes. In this article, you will get to know about 10 such apps that will help you in your language learning process.

10 best free language learning apps

1. Duolingo

What We Like

The website gives you lessons about the selected language in a scientific way and they keep you motivated by various kinds of fun challenges. Duolingo boasts about framing its learning process based on scientific background. They analyze the development process of the learner in each step and the curriculum is set based on the learner's cognitive acceptance only. This app is available in multiple languages and it keeps you loaded with further hurdles such as quizzes and assignments to test your learning depth.

What We Don't Like

Frequent ads are one of the lagging factors of this app. Rather, if you already have the learning language then you may find the procedure a little bit slow. There are a few cases when users complained about a lack of explanation in the usage of grammar in the app.

Our Review

If you are a first-timer in your chosen language learning, then this is something to have. It will keep you engaged with the whole process and it will give a good value for your money.

Languages You Can Learn

Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, English, German, Russian, Portuguese, Greek, Norwegian, Dutch, Irish, Romanian, Hungarian, Latin, Hindi, Turkish, Indonesian, Korean, Vietnamese, Bengali, Arabic, and a lot more.

Download For:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.duolingo

For iOS users: