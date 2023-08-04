10 Best GPS Apps for iPhone to Help You to Reach Your Destination Without Hindrance

GPS(Global Positioning System) apps in thor modified forms can help users in getting turn-by-turn notifications, searching any particular locations, and navigating through traffic and off-road route directions. The GPS apps should be correct or accurate in all of those functions. The application of GPS apps is not classified not only for traveling but rather these apps have also been proven useful in exploring new routes in reaching somewhere in less time. For hikers, GPS apps have been added as a lifesaver.

For one particular reason, the GPS apps can be regulated as more useful for hikers and this is the offline access to the maps. Disruption in network connectivity can be one of the common things for such exploration and if there is such access, then GPS apps can be much more efficient. In some of the apps, this feature is already available. For iPhone, Apple Maps has been one of the prior go-to apps. But after that, many apps have been introduced that could fulfill the lack the Apple Maps app has. This article will give information on 10 such GPS apps for iPhone that can be proven efficient in the necessity.

What to look for when choosing GPS Apps for iPhone

Flawless navigation

The basic intention for using the GPS app is to get the navigation to reach a certain address. In this process, if the interface of the concerned apps acts cranky, then certainly the basic property would not be fulfilled. So, flawless navigation through nooks and corners is equally important as it is for straight routes.

Higher accuracy

You certainly would not want to reach the wrong address after coming out for a certain address. You’d also want to search for the quickest route possible to reach in time. Therefore, accuracy can come in multiple ways. One should be for giving the accurate address and another is the relevant options should be equally accurate.

Holistic information

The means of holistic information fulfills not only the traffic updates but also other necessary information that may support making the journey to a destination in some way. The GPS apps should be effective in meeting these needs.

10 Best GPS Apps for iPhone

1. Apple Maps

Pros

Completely free app

Multi-stop routing for having multiple routes options in hand

Can show even transit fares in selected routes

Cons

Glitchy

Does not work offline

The Apple Maps app can give you real-time transit schedules and directions through the streets, various vehicles, and even through the subways. In some locations of the USA and the UK, you can also get an idea about the transit fares. Thus, you can be able to plan your journey in the most economical way possible. To have a thorough journey experience, you can use this app as it can give voice-guided directions turn-by-turn.

Based on vehicle type, the Apple Maps app can give you specific routes for bikes, four-wheelers, cycles, or alternate routes in heavy traffic. Along with traffic-based directions, you can get updates on the shopping destinations, restaurants, and other categories to delve into. There is also information on booking seats or the menu cards. You can review that information and rate it as per your liking. As far as the city maps are concerned, this app can give you a 3D view. From this view, you can detail information on corners and streets. Not about the streets, but this app can give you a global view in 3D representation. Interactive 3D experience can give you a rich idea about your searched destination as well as you can save the destinations on the maps for easy navigation.

Download Link:

For iOS users

2. Google Maps

Pros

Real-time ETAs or traffic situations can be accessed

Automatic rerouting gathering the best traffic route

Offline access to maps and navigation

Cons

Syncing problems on multiple device usage

All features are not available in all the countries

As a traditional GPS app, the Google Maps app gives you real-time ETAs or transit info about any particular route. With that, you can get an idea of the opening hours of the neighboring markets or any particular store. You can make an updated list of your preferred destinations out of these markets or stores. You can also get the connected street view of these stores and sometimes the indoor pictures to make a correct choice.

Using the Google Maps app, you can get the traffic condition of the connecting streets or corners and the closure time of any particular route. For each and every route or turn, you can have voice-based notifications. You have to follow the arrows to get live updates on the traffic or other connected situations. Offline maps are also enabled on this app and you can get navigation without an internet connection.

You can find indoor maps of airports, malls, or stadiums on this app but this facility is not available in many regions.

Download Link:

For iOS users

3. Avenza

Pros

Maps are uploaded from verified sources and can be downloaded

Offline navigation

Coordinate based display

Cons

In-app sharing option issue

Subscription-based app

The Avenza app has a long list of maps that are published by recognized institutions. Some of these are National Geographic, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the United States Geological Survey. You can download these maps offline also and even from your free account, you can access these maps. You can find your real-time GPS position and record GPS tracks for your activities both online and offline. You can mark any location by adding images or short notes.

You can import the downloaded files from the Avenza app to other devices. You can also create geofences using this app and Avanza can be connected to other highly accurate GPS devices such as Bad Elf, and Trimble. Though these facilities are only available on the premium membership in this app.

Download Link:

For iOS users

4. Citymapper

Pros

Best route suggestion after discussing all routes

Cabs or e-scooters can be booked

Offline access to maps

Cons

The facility of locating transit agencies is available in minimum areas

High-quality representation takes too much data

The Citymapper app can give you the best possible route to reach a certain address after assessing all the connected routes and journey times on various vehicles or even by foot. This app can give a refined view of where the no-parking zones are avoided. Therefore, you don't need to judge the routes, rather, you can rely on the availed result from the Citymapper.

Citymapper can also give you a preferable vehicle choice among cabs or e-scooters as the app manufacturer holds partnerships with a number of cab or e-scooter riding companies. You can share the location route or the trips or let your peers know about your arrival time. You can personalize your home address and all your favorite places in your city or even your favorite buses and their routes on this app. Apart from this, the usual notation of live wait times and ETA can be accessed from this app. Turn-by-turn navigation for all the transit routes you search is there on the Citymapper app. Maps are also offline accessible.

Citymapper app uses open data from transit agencies based in a number of cities in the USA. Therefore, it will be hard to use the app with a similar finesse from other locations.

Download Link:

For iOS users

5. Waze

Pros

Alert about traffic system is readily available

An assumption on arrival time based on live traffic updates

Variety of voices to prompt routes

Cons

Unresponsive in many cases

Ads are there

The Waze app can be proven useful to get a real-time traffic experience. This navigation app can give you time-to-time alerts on the blockade of traffic in any circumstances. This app also gives you the shortest or easiest route possible to reach your destination. On many occasions, the Waze app has been termed a community-based app as you can find the live updates provided by the local drivers on the app.

The Waze app can also be accessed through social media to add comments on the traffic situation. Thus, you can also contribute to the live updates about the traffic situation. As per the available maps on the app, you can find the cheapest gas station on the pathway through the Waze app. Though on a few occasions, the app fails to recognize hindrances in the routes.

Download Link:

For iOS users

6. Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps

Pros

Access to 3D offline maps from anywhere

Real-time traffic information

Parking place suggestion

Cons

Pricey subscription rate

A freezing issue in HUD

The Sygic Navigation & Maps app holds a collaboration with Bosch to alert you if you’re on the wrong route or side of the path or if someone comes your way. This is one of the most innovative features of this navigating app. Apart from that, the Sygic app can give you access to download 3D maps offline or use them offline. Using this app, you can voice-based direction of your route regarding traffic and it can also give you traffic updates regarding places of interest.

As far as driver safety is concerned, the Sygic app can connect with the dashcam for recording your routes and it can be helpful if there any accidents happen. But this should not be the case as this GPS app can share traffic information gathered from a larger user base from around the world. You can also share your routes with others to get an idea of the arrival time to your destination. You can also activate the Heads-Up Display(HUD) from this app and it would be beneficial for driving at night It can also help you with suggesting a better parking place and the app can show all these activities after being connected to Apple CarPlay Connectivity.

To get all these features, you have to spend a high subscription fee for the Sygic app.

Download Link:

For iOS users

7. Gaia GPS: Mobile Trail Maps

Pros

Large base of topographic maps from different places released by Nat Geo

Collection of backcountry trails and routes between the forests

Offline maps and tracking

Cons

Offline access to paid members only

Pricey subscription charges

Gaia GPS app can help you with a detailed terrain update from the backcountry trail or in the forests. You can rely on the maps as these maps are released by NatGeo. In the premium version of the subscription, you can access those maps offline even. You also can be tracked. This app has also covered nature routes at a large distance to give an extra vibe of nature exploration or hiking trails. You can navigate these routes correctly and can save the trail by adding reminders.

The Gaia app can also provide you with updates on the weather and can help you in having forecasts to plan your journey. The backcountry navigator section and Gaia Topo section can be helpful in navigating the backcountry areas. You can get avalanche updates also through this app if you're planning to ice-ski. In the navigation through traffic, the Gaia app helps in setting waypoints on the dashboard after integrating with Apple CarPlay. But all those facilities are available in the premium membership.

For iOS users

8. MapQuest

Pros

Turn-by-turn voice navigation for both driving and walking

An inbuilt speedometer

Favorite locations can be starred for future use

Cons

Missing road names in several cases

Integration issue with the Siri

The MapQuest app adds hands-free driving directions after integrating with Apple CarPlay for the drivers. You can get turn-by-turn voice navigations from this app to get a better direction. The routes that are suggested on this app are optimized from an economic point of view. This can be applied to the speed limit also as this app has an inbuilt speedometer to measure the speed.

MapQuest app gives you options to save your favorite places or your own address on the app to save the routes and access quickly. You can create new routes and save those on the app for customization. As per the hotels, restaurants, or the cafés along the route, you can check the items there from this app and can pick those as your favorite. And even local weather updates can also be received from this app. Though you should know that the MapQuest app has an integration-based issue with Siri as the app can't be connected with Siri easily.

Download Link:

For iOS users

9. Roadtrippers-Trip Planner

Pros

Seven waypoints on the app to plan road trips in the USA and Canada

Can share trips with friends and families

GPS customization

Cons

Due to background run, it can decrease battery life

Available only in the USA and Canada

The Roadtrippers is a perfect ally for planning your road trips if you're living in the USA and Canada. This app can give you seven waypoints to start your road trip. In the premium version, you would have 150 waypoints per trip. Along the route, you can have GPS tracking, traffic, and weather updates and it can be integrated with Apple CarPlay to get all the displays in the dashboard. You may also find the point of interest along the roads and information regarding the motels, stores, and restaurants. Thus, your trip can be something to remember with this app.

With the help of the Roadtrippers navigating the app, you can also avail the exclusive deals from these refreshment destinations. But the problem is the trial version is some jackpot to get and the app is only active in the USA and Canada.

Download Link:

For iOS users

10. Scout: Maps & GPS Navigation

Pros

Customization of route preferences

Own driving habits can be assessed

ETA service is available

Cons

Battery draining issue

Available in the USA only

The Scout app can be used for navigation and GPS tracking and all those relevant services but this app can seriously assess your driving habits by gathering all the relevant data regarding your driving. During driving the Scout app stays activated in the background and collects all the relevant information after integrating with Apple CarPlay. From there, it can show your average speed or habits of pressing breaks, etc.

Among all other features, you can also get to know about the refreshments along your route to a certain destination from the Scout app. This app gives you real-time traffic updates to provide a time-saving and hassle-free driving experience. You can also apply customization by adding the routes to your preferred addresses.

Download Link:

For iOS users

GPS apps can be selected based on the efficiency and number of qualities they possess. With time, you can see the evolution in those apps where being accurate can also be a major factor. The above-mentioned apps are predominantly apt to the point of efficiency. The navigating apps should be more attractive if there is no such battery-draining issue. You should check the relevant app as per your need.