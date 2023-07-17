10 Best Hurricane Tracker Apps to Give You Timely Forecasting And Possible Survival Methods

The current timeline in the calendar is infamous due to the inference of Hurricanes at this time. This type of Hurricanes is local in the Atlantic region and despite the region specification, the nature of the Hurricanes changes every time. Global warming shares most of the blame in these odd occurrences with other minute reasons.

As per NOAA(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the high time for Hurricanes ranges from May to December, with most occurrences seen in October. There are obvious chances that with the fear of Hurricanes, the individuals living in the Hurricane-prone region won’t shut down their typical habitats and lock themselves behind doors. As a most common or popular solution, you can take resort to weather forecasting apps. But in the face of the devastating nature of Hurricanes, you would definitely ask for more specific ones, such as the Hurricane Tracker app.

There are options such as alerts for Hurricanes in the weather-forecasting apps but in many situations, the alerts have not been counted as timely. That is another part of the need for the Hurricanes Tracker apps. Effectively, this article will give you information regarding 10 such Hurricane Tracker apps that can serve the purpose.

Are hurricane trackers accurate?

This specification is completely dependent on the following models of the Hurricane Trackers app. There are multiple models introduced by different agencies to forecast weather. There are several complex calculations run by supercomputers to predict the exact location for the landing of this category 4 storm.

In layman’s words, these apps divide the atmosphere into several grids and take snapshots of those. The high number of grids shows better accuracy in weather forecasting. The high quality of pictures shows the current situation of the weather of that location and from that the forecasting can be done.

The main difference stays in the data assimilation part where the concerned models take different pathways and that gives them different results. As per successful attempts, the European model has shared most of the praise.

After the fall of Hurricane Ian, from the time frame predicted, the UKMet model, introduced by the United Kingdom Met Office and COAMPS have been the most successful ones.

What to look for when choosing Hurricane Tracker Apps

Preferred data sources and followed models

I have repeatedly added in the above pieces that the following models make the main difference among the Hurricane Tracker apps. The most preferred ones are European models and the COAMPS, headed by the American Meteorological Society. As far as the data source is concerned, the most praises have been bagged by the NOAA. Therefore, you should follow such Hurricane Tracker apps that are following these models and data sources predominantly.

Timely alerts

Weather forecasting apps got the blame for failing to give timely alerts about the weather. In case of a Hurricane, the category 4 calamity wouldn't leave space for any negligence in devastation if the alert is not timely. A timely alert can decrease the size of the loss, both of life and property. Therefore, the main meaning of the Hurricane Tracking app can be realized only in the presence of timely alerts.

Specific features

Hurricane Tracker apps should be specific on the very cause these are targeted for. Extra irrelevant features may not help in the cause. Rather, the sole interest and investment should be in the models that can be helping in predicting the fall of the Hurricane. Therefore, you should choose such apps that are solely for tracking the Hurricane.

10 Best Hurricane Tracker Apps

1. National Hurricane Center Data

Pros

Follows Spaghetti models where the UKMET model is also included

Direct updates from National Hurricane Center

Probability related to Hurricane wind

Cons

Available on the iOS platform

Weather simulation forecasting is available on the paid version

This app is one of the best in the league. As the name suggests, this app has been introduced with the partnership between the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service.

As the specifications go, this app follows the Spaghetti models for Hurricane prediction. Among the models, there is a model intervened by UKMET which is already counted as superior in this field. For weather simulation forecasts, this app also follows a model specified by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather. This model has also specified the notch. Besides this, the app adds a timely alert system directly from the National Hurricane Center.

The satellite imagery also includes around 15 types of renowned filters. Hurricane forecasting is the main go but except that you can get other weather updates also.

Most of the features of this app are only available in the premium subscription and the app is only available on the iOS platform. Besides these issues, this app is a gem to use.

2. My Hurricane Tracker

Pros

Provides updates of Hurricanes from 5 days prior and as per the updates from NOAA

A long list of Hurricanes occurrences is available on the app

Weather warnings are from the National Weather Service

Cons

In the free version, there are many ads on the app

The imagery of the Hurricanes can't be guessed from the app

This app centrally follows updates from the NOAA in case of weather forecasting or Hurricane updates. This app can track the locations of the possible occurrences of the Hurricane by grid mapping and in case of weather warnings, it just takes into consideration the National Weather Service's updates.

To make the possibility of locations more accurate, this app lists all the places from 1851 AD where Hurricanes happened. Even this app points to systemic changes in the causes of Hurricanes such as the temperature of the sea level.

Although most of the specifications of the services are available only on the premium version. The free version can give you regular updates but you have to bear several ads on the app.

3. Clime

Pros

It covers a huge range of distances as far as the radar images are concerned

It can also give weather warnings from a lot of countries in the Atlantic and Pacific coastal lands

This app can give you a forecast 14 days prior to the occurrence

Cons

In the free version, you can get Hurricane updates for only the first 7 days. After that, you have to opt for a paid version.

Lots of ads

Previously known as the NOAA Weather Radar, the Clime app gives you a 15-day prior warning of Hurricanes in a premium subscription. Not only that, the radar updates of this app cover a large distance. Due to that, a timely advancement of Hurricanes and their possible occurrence can be fetched from this app.

You can also get offline updates of the weather forecasts. This app continues to store weather-related updates as the cache memory. Therefore, offline updates regarding weather and Hurricanes can be received from this app.

The Clime app can give you updates on the other features which are responsible for Hurricanes. After the Hurricanes, this app can add the changed weather also. This app steadily follows the updates from the NOAA.

If you want to get notifications related to Hurricanes continuously, you have to subscribe to the premium membership.

