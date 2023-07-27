10 Best Pdf Editing Apps to Help You Edit Lines or Add Notes to Your PDFs

The ubiquitousness of PDF files across different devices and formats has made it much more popular than other apps from the same genre. E-books or newspapers or application forms are some of the common examples of pdf files that can be seen around. You can mark those files or can add notes to the pages but editing a line or image on those files may not be possible from any common app.

In the available form of OS such as Android, Mac OS, or Windows, you may find built-in tools to read or to add notes but those built-in tools may also not be enough to edit the Adobe Acrobat PDF files. You need the copyright to make editing on those PDF files and that can be a huge value-added process. In another process, you can take resort to several apps that can help you in both editing and reading your pdf files. There are both paid and non-paid types of PDF reader and editor apps. In this article, you will get a look at both of these types and can also get to know about the features that make those apps stand tall among the rest of the apps in the same league.

What to look for when choosing pdf editing apps

Applicable on multiple platforms

With the change in working patterns and multiple devices, the hourly need is to be flexible for every platform to be utilized. After the emergence of remote work procedures, the need has also become variant such as offline access or showing preview. Therefore, pdf editor apps should be capable of having those qualities.

Flexibility in the software

Being flexible largely means contributing to customization. Ironically, customization has determined the acceptance of the apps to a larger count of users. To add this customization technique, flexibility in the software has to be the final. Therefore, the editing apps should keep it as a feature.

Multi-format conversion ability

The editing apps should be capable of making usable templates from the pdf files coming out from Adobe InDesign and Illustrator. That means the apps should be competent to gain the ability to convert the files coming from different platforms.

Security issues

Security issues are bound to come as most of the pdf editing apps are from the third-party manufacturer. The apps should possess the final gateway of giving access to the editors’ identities or secure password protection if there is any. Visibility of the converted files should also be bound to the individuals and parties determined by the editors.

Optical Character Recognition ability

The editing apps should recognize the digital image and can be able to convert the image into editable pdf format.

10 best pdf editing apps

1. Xodo PDF Reader & Editor

Pros

OCR facility is available

Filling out PDF forms and saving those in Google Drive or Xodo Drive

Protection feature with password encryption

Cons

A free trial for Xodo Pro subscription is available only in a handful of regions

OCR facility is available only in the paid version

The Xodo app can provide the much-needed security encryption for edited or converted files. This app can also remove the password in case you forget the password or for any password-protected files. You can also add your e-signature in the files in this app and can also save the signature for later use.

OCR facility is available on this app where you can convert digital images or pdf files into various formats. For the pdfs, you can do editing activities such as conversion, compression, merging and splitting pages, or extracting pages to a new pdf file. For team collaboration also, this app can be proven as potent as you can edit the files with standard annotations and can share them among your groups or peers.

Talking about barriers, most of these facilities such as OCR can only be carried out in premium subscription. Even, for trying purposes, the trial version is available only in a handful of regions

2. Adobe Acrobat Reader: Edit PDF

Pros

All images or texts can be edited in the PDF files

Exporting and converting to other formats are possible

Protection is also possible

Cons

High subscript fee

All texts and images can be edited from the mobile version only in the premium subscription

This app is one of the most trusted and popular PDF reader and editor apps. This app can provide you with an online liquid view mode of your PDFs. This mode can be judged as the most affordable experience arguably to read PDFs. You can search any particular text in this mode from the search option. This app gives you ample chance of sharing the PDFs with your groups. That means, in this app, you can collaborate with others. You can save all your changes in Google Drive where you can access the changes anytime.

This app also provides an OCR facility and you can encrypt your saved files by adding passwords. These facilities are available in the premium edition of the app but in the trial version also, you can lock your files. From the Tools function, you can access the OCR function and can use it to merge PDFs and redact the data scribed in the PDFs. If you're into coding, then you can also use Javascript to build mini-apps into PDF documents that can be used as shortcuts.

With the rest of the features, you can utilize your Google Drive account to this app and can edit the files stored in the Drive storage. Still, the subscription fee may feel huge and in that mode also, some features can only be accessed from the mobile version.

