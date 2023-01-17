10 Top-Notch TVs You Can Buy at Great Discounts Now for a Cinematic Viewing Experience

From bulky to slim-fit, we have come a long way in the evolution of televisions. Smart TVs have changed the way people consume entertainment. Earlier, people faced various hurdles like arranging TV cables, adjusting the antenna on the rooftop, etc., to make their television work smoothly. With the invention of smart televisions, things have changed for the better. Now, you can get a hassle-free viewing experience with just a remote control. The plus side is that the latest television models come with OTT platforms that give you multiple options for shows, serials, music videos, and movies. Whether you want to reminisce about your childhood memories and watch the kid's favorite 'Shaktimaan' or stream the latest series, you can watch anything, anywhere, with a smart TV. However, with frequent technical upgrades and a plethora of options to choose from, buying a new television can be daunting. We have prepared a list of the best TVs you can buy at Amazon at huge discounts. Hurry up and grab the best offers now!

1. LG LED Smart TV This 32-inches HD ready smart TV comes in a subtle dark iron gray color. You can binge-watch all your favorite shows as the LG LED Smart TV supports internet services, including Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video, Voot, Zee5, YouTube, Eros Now, AltBalaji, and Apple TV. It has superb features like screen mirroring, a mini TV browser, a home dashboard, and so on.

Original Price: Rs 21,990 Offer Price: Rs 12,990 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Sony Bravia KD-43X74K 4K Ultra HD Fill your life with vibrant colors with Sony Bravia 43-inch Ultra HD television. Its 4K Ultra-HD resolution, Dolby Speakers, and 178-degree wide viewing angle will make you feel you are watching a movie in a theater. Its X1 4K processor blocks all the outside noise to give you the best experience. Sony Bravia TV supports all the popular OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, and so on. It also comes with distinct Smart Tv features, such as Chromecast, Google TV, Voice Search, and Google Play. You can also access some additional features like Apple airplay, Alexa, and Apple Homekit if you wish.

Original Price: Rs 69,900 Offer Price: Rs 43,490 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 3. Redmi Smart TV X43 Relish a vivid cinematic experience with the 43-inch Redmi Smart TV X43 that offers viewing in 4K Ultra-HD resolution. Now, you don't need to scroll for hours thinking about what to watch on an OTT platform. You can pick the best content by navigating through content using smart features like IMDb ratings. It comes with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. Amazing features like IMDb integration, quad-core processor, and Chromecast make this smart TV worth the investment. Moreover, it is equipped with Dolby Audio which provides a surreal, high-quality sound and makes you forget all the noises of your surroundings. This smart TV is truly smart as it restricts age-appropriate content and is a savior for parents because they can switch to Kids Mode with the inbuilt parental lock system anytime.

Original Price: Rs 34,999 Offer Price: Rs 23,999 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 4. OnePlus 50 Y1S Pro Ultra HD LED TV Give your eyes a visual treat with Oneplus 4K Ultra HD LED TV. This television features a 50-inches display with a 10-bit color depth that delivers mesmerizing color accuracy in every frame. Moreover, it is meticulously crafted with a bezel-less frame that offers a beautiful visual experience. It is also equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as AI-Powered visuals that give the perfect visual experience and brings every scene to life with utmost clarity. The Dolby speakers of the TV take the audio quality to a new level and create an atmosphere that can only be experienced in a theater. It supports all the major Internet platforms, including Prime Video, SonyLiv, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, JioCinema, Hungama, and many more.

Original Price: Rs 45,999 Offer Price: Rs 32,999 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Samsung AUE65 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV Get an enriching audio-visual experience with the 4K Ultra-HD Samsung TV. This 43-inch smart TV supports all the major Internet services and comes with a fantastic bezel-less design that provides a great aesthetic experience. The Samsung AUE65 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV has various special features, including voice assistance, a universal guide, a tap view, screen mirroring, and a smart remote. The Dolby Digital Plus technology allows you to enjoy 3D sound effects from the comfort of your home.

Original Price: Rs 47,900 Offer Price: Rs 30,900 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 6. LG UQ75 55 (139cm) 4K UHD Smart TV Get immersed in high-quality visuals with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor of the 55-inch LG UHD TV. You can pick the best OTT content to watch as the television comes with unlimited OTT application support. This smart LED TV is a boon for gamers as it is equipped with a game optimizer, hGiG, and a game dashboard. It also comes with a sport alert feature that allows a user to get notified of all the upcoming matches. With its power-packed high-resolution screen and AI sound, this television is hard to say no to.

Original Price: Rs 79,990 Offer Price: Rs 45,990 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Sony Bravia XR 55A80J OLED TV Dive into the world of entertainment with Sony Bravia XR OLED Smart TV and get ready for a whole new experience with the world's first-ever cognitive intelligence television. It is equipped with a Cognitive Processor XR that is designed to replicate the way humans see and hear. This smart TV has all the features that will make you swoon over it. It comes with a screen size of 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD resolution, 3D Surround Upscaling, and XR features, all of which make the Sony Bravia XR television a mind-blowing investment. Bring home the set and enjoy the breathtaking cinematic experience now!

Original Price: Rs 2,49,900 Offer Price: Rs 1,19,990 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 8. Redmi Smart TV 32 This television is packed with all the necessary basic features and is available at reasonable prices, so it won't make you shell out a lot of money. This sleek black color TV set features a 32-inch HD display and supports 30+ OTT apps, including prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, etc. Its riveting Dolby Audio support technology makes for an awesome entertainment experience. This smart TV enhances the user experience by providing kids' mode with a parental lock that helps ensure that kids watch age-appropriate content.

Original Price: Rs 24,999 Offer Price: Rs 10,999 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 9. OnePlus 32Y LED Smart TV This 32-inch Smart TV is packed with fantastic features like HD-ready resolution, 20 watts output with Dolby Audio support, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast, OTT application support, color space mapping, and bezel-less design. With an inbuilt OxygenPlay, you don't need to go through the hassle of searching for the best content to watch, as this feature makes it easy to access content with just one click.

Original Price: Rs 19,999 Offer Price: Rs 12,990 (as of 16/01/2023 14:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Vu GLOLED TV 4K This gray 65-inch 4K LED television will make you fall in love. You don't need an external speaker system because this smart TV is power-packed with a 104W DJ Soundbar that gives a foolproof home theater experience. The features of Vu GLOLED TV include internet apps support, Chromecast, Google ecosystem, Glo AI Processor with 16GB storage + 2GB RAM, kids mode, hands-free mix, and many more.