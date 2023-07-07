15 Best Calendar Apps That Can Keep You Posted About Your Daily Schedules

Gone are those days when calendars used to come only printed on paper and to keep a log of something, we had to encircle the particular date and scribble the event anywhere in the circle to remember. Let bygones be bygones and embrace the new. Now, even the calendar will inform you about the incidents by giving timely reminders. In that case, you have to install a particular phone calendar app. In this calendar app, you should be able to register for the upcoming event or any passed event to keep that in your memory.

For appearing, in any event, might also need to manage some other pre-set meetings in different timelines. You can also add these events on the calendar app. Therefore, usage of the calendar app is versatile.

In the bulk of events, you might lose the string of any registered event. It can happen in a crowd of similar types of registered events. In such a case, you can add certain introductory lines for the events to make an alien presence. You can add different kinds of reminders for those events. Here, you will be updated about apps that can provide a versatile approach.

How to choose the best calendar app

There are certain kinds of purposes for using calendars. The basic calendar is there for minimalistic usage such as to check date only and the government holiday list.

Schedule calendars

Next, the schedule calendars would help you in registering your important schedule. You can set the time also in the schedule list. After setting up the schedule, you can add various chat mediums or links to help further in that schedule.

Project calendars

The same goes for the project calendars where you can add specific groups of your colleagues and the reminders can also be set.

Journal calendars

A journal calendar will help in keeping your past data of yours in the calendar. You can follow the occurrences of incidents in the same line.

Tracker calendars

A tracker calendar will help you to track your daily deeds aiming for a particular goal.

Flexibility in the apps

Another criterion that would come to this point is the calendar app should be flexible and easy to share. The app should be attached to different accounts and on the logbook, you can add any type of external files or links.

Therefore, your calendar app needs to include all these characteristics in one place. In this article, I will discuss those apps which possess these certain qualities.

1. Google Calendar

Google, like its other services, keeps its Calendar app flexible, easy to use and share. You can use it with your Google account. In that way, you can sync it with your other Google accounts to integrate the connected process. Such as, you can add your Google Meet with it and plan your meeting with proper attachments and reminders. In Google Calendar, you can use the Work Location Tool where you work location in different slots and can add those on the Google Calendar without mixing certain characters.

If you're finding a simple calendar to manage your job, then this is it. But make sure you have a Google account to handle this calendar. It is a free app if you have a Google account. But for availing of Google Workspace, you have to pay 6 USD monthly for each user.

