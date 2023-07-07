15 Best Spanish Learning Apps to make you learn Spanish from the beginner to the advanced level

As per World Data. info, Spanish is the official language in 21 countries whereas, in 13 other countries, Spanish is considered as a mother tongue. The language has its base set in the Indo-European language family. Therefore, a large diaspora has been covered by the language and it drives the popularity and need of the language.

The first choice for learning Spanish can be added for official purposes. Next, many institutes based in the countries where Spanish is the official language, prefer their foreign students to have knowledge of reading and writing in Spanish. You can join any learning course or institute to get proficiency in the Spanish language or you can choose apps to fulfill the need. Another plus point is learning a language can boost critical thinking abilities as well as memory and concentration.

Learning a language may seem like a mountainous job at first impression, but several apps can make it easy for you. In this article, you will get to know about 15 such apps that will give you succinct knowledge of the Spanish language.

How to choose the best Spanish learning app

Methodology

The foremost thing that should be kept in mind is the methodology of the teaching. A better acceptance of the learning process would help you in every aspect.

User-friendly approach

A tough - nut bookish teaching process can not extract a learning interest from you for a long time. Rather, an interest-rousing, graphical learning process will help you on your journey.

Economical stance

It should be pocket-friendly also. These few things you should keep in mind while choosing an app for your Spanish learning.

15 best Spanish learning apps

1. Duolingo

The huge popularity of Duolingo comes from interactive learning courses. These courses glue beginners to the core with their easy-to-use options and user-friendly interface. It gives you short classes on the Spanish language and the short stories in the Spanish language keep you engaged. It has a graphics-based learning system where you can see things like a fluency meter to check your depth in the language you are learning. To keep its attractiveness or make the learning courses more catchy, it has even added pick-up and flirting lines. The app provides a large base for proverbs and idiom learning.

Still, the argument is that the Duolingo app is good for beginners, not for advanced learners. It lacks a proper justification for grammatical usage. The premium version of the app will cost you 6.99 USD monthly. For a beginner, this app can be opted.

