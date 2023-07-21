15 Best Writing Apps to Help Your Writing to Be More Organized And Grammatically Sound

The writing apps are meant to help in p[resenting your writing in an organized way. The writing form came after the speech form whereas the written versions were thought to be more crisp as the speaker is not present in the arena to engage the listener with the anecdotes. Rather, in writing you have to explain all the nooks and corners in an organized way.

This form can be unexplained to anyone, especially those who try to explain everything on paper or on the screen but in a haphazard way. The writing apps would show you how to write in an organized way and whenever the need arises, these apps would edit your writing or suggest possible changes. For an academic submission, these apps would show you a plagiarism check to make your writing more genuine and prone to be accepted by your authority. This article would give you an update about 15 such writing apps that can help you to be a better writer.

What to look for when choosing the best writing app

Best support with grammar check and relevant anecdotes

Writing can bear the best meaning and this meaning can not be carried out only by a few words placed side by side. Therefore, a grammar-approved structure would be the best to accept. These writing apps should provide that timely suggestions on the needed structure. A list of anecdotes can also be suitable to the due process.

Fewer ads

Fewer ads on the apps should be an extra treat. Many times, for these ads, there can be bugs and the first reason to use those apps won't be able to hold the ground. Actually, you have to keep activating these apps in the background to correct your writing. But with more ads, the writing experience may also come to disdain. Therefore, fewer ads on the platform would be much better.

Necessary tools for collaboration

There can be more than one writer writing on the platform, in such scenarios, there can be a tendency to crash the platform. This kind of anomaly should also be taken into mind while structuring the source code of such apps.

Easy sharing

The writings on the app platform should be easily downloaded or printed. With the facility of collaboration, the platform should provide easy access to the parties the administrator wants.

15 best writing apps

1. Grammarly

Pros

Free Grammarly check and anecdotes

Fewer ads

Shareable

Cons

Advertisement

Updated Grammarly check is available in premium mode

The plagiarism checker is available in premium mode

Whenever the discussion of writing apps arises, the Grammarly app comes in one of the prime positions for its suitability. The app can give you quicker spell checker results if not the quickest. In such spell-checking suggestions also, you can add the corrected spell in the dictionary database if you find the suggestion spell wrong.

In the trial version, you can get a few suggestions on sentence checker but most of the suggestions can come in the premium version. But you would face almost zero ads on the platform in both paid and non-paid versions.

The app can also provide you with a plagiarism check but in the paid version. The writing and the spell checking are free on this app. The pricing of the prime subscription starts from 29. 99 USD monthly.

