Headphones or earphones are not considered a luxury these days, they are a necessity now. Be it the work-from-home culture that most people are embracing these days or your right to privacy, earphones help with both. Most earphones cancel out the surrounding noise for you so that you can focus on your work or listen to your favorite songs without any distractions. Keeping the same in mind, we've curated a list of amazing wireless headphones for you that are currently available at reasonable prices on Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Best Wireless Headphones You Can Buy from The Amazon Deal of the Day

1. pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds

These in-ear earbuds provide you with 32 hours of total playtime after a single charge. They have a snug-fit design that is ergonomic and makes these earbuds lightweight and easy to use. They also have a built-in mic, provide noise cancellation and are also water resistant and sweat-proof. These earbuds are equipped with v5.1 Bluetooth that is widely compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device with a wireless connectivity of 10m. You can operate various features on your phone with these earbuds with a single tap, like managing music and control calls.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 899

2. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds

The case of these amazing earbuds is a power bank in itself as it can provide 120 hours of playtime to the earbuds. It has a multifunctional button that can manage your songs and control your calls. It also comes with a voice assistant function that can sync with google assistant or Siri. Both the earbuds and the case are waterproof and sweat-proof and these earbuds also come with a calling microphone that has crystal clear sound quality.

Price: Rs 8999

Deal: Rs 1799

3. Mivi Duopods M80 5.0 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

These wireless earbuds from MIVI checks every requirement that you can have from an earphone, a sleek and lightweight design and exceptional Bluetooth connectivity. These earbuds give you a playtime of upto 30 hours after a single recharge, a great quality built-in microphone and smooth touch controls. The earbuds get fully charged in a little over 2 hours and it is better to keep them in the case when you are not using them for a longer playtime. You can also sync these earbuds with your Google Assistant or Siri and these earbuds get auto connected with any paired Bluetooth device in its close proximity.

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 2299

4. Jabra Elite 2 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds

The most unique feature of these earbuds is that it has a built-in Alexa and you can also control your Spotify account with a single touch. These earbuds have a battery life of 21 hours and have 2 built-in microphones with high sound quality. With 6mm speakers and v5.2 Bluetooth, these ergonomically designed earbuds are perfect for your travel plans. The exceptional noise cancellation features help you to zen out of the hustle and bustle of life and focus on your work.

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 3499

5. truke BUDS PRO Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling-ANC Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds have adopted hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for optimal performance. The ANC feature does not cancel out all the noise completely so that you can still listen to what people around you are saying to you. Even the built-in microphones in these earbuds have noise canceling features so that your conversations are smooth. These earbuds adopt 12.4mm large titanium drivers and advanced audio processing technology that give you a cinematic audio experience and deep bass. Also you can keep them running for about 48 hours and charge them in a jiffy.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 1699

6. boAt Airdopes 441 Sunburn Edition True Wireless Earbuds

These vibrant and sporty earbuds give you up to 30 hours of playtime with the case and 5 hours of non-stop playtime using the earbuds. These earbuds are equipped with the Insta Wake N’ Pair technology that enables the earbuds to automatically get connected to any paired Bluetooth enabled device. This device is also water resistant and sweat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about them getting spoiled easily.

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 1999

7. JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

JBL has been known for its exceptional audio devices and these wireless earbuds are no exception to that. These earbuds have an ergonomic design and come with 3 different sized ear tips to suit the shape of your ear. You get 21 hours of playtime with these earbuds and just 15 minutes of charging them will give you an hour of playtime. The earbuds work both in mono and stereo modes; the former is for your calls and the latter is for listening to your favorite music. Enjoy hands-free calls with this device and pair it with your desired voice assistant.

Price: Rs 8999

Deal: Rs 2999

Whether you are an athletic or outdoorsy person or just someone who enjoys their quiet time at home, these 7 amazing wireless earbuds will cater to your needs. With these earbuds, you can effortlessly go by your day without getting distracted or compromising on your entertainment needs. Grab your favorite pair of earbuds from The Amazon Deal of the Day.

