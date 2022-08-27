A fresh glass of juice, a warm toasted bread or a simple pot of rice, all these sound like a lot of work when you don’t have the right appliances. Kitchen appliances make our kitchen work much easier. We’ve curated for you a list of useful kitchen appliances at reasonable prices from the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Essential Kitchen Appliances You Can Buy From Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Proctor Silex FrontFill Drip Coffee Maker

A fresh, hot cup of coffee is all you need to start your day right? This fill drip coffee maker is just what you need; it brews 12 cups of coffee at one go and saves a lot of time. It has a front fill water reservoir and swing-open brew basket to make things easier. It also has an easy-to-use programmable clock with which you can set the coffee maker up to 24 hours ahead. You can choose from 3 brew strengths and it also auto shuts after 2 hours of standby mode.

Price: $69.99

Deal: $53.99

Buy Now

2. HERRCHEF Juicer Machines

Store bought juice boxes are extremely unhealthy so if you want to have juices a fresh churned is what you shoul take. This is a 600W juicer that contains corrosion-resistant food grade 304 stainless steel sharp blades and precision filter. The filter prevents pulp clogging and extracts more juice. This juicer has two different speeds and can be easily switched into either. The overload protection system of this juicer will shut down the motor when temperature exceeds 105 degrees. This juicer uses no odor ABS plastic and makes noise lower than 60DB.

Price: $59.99

Deal: $40.99

Buy Now

3. Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender

The best part about this fully rechargeable hand blender is that it is cordless, so you can carry it anywhere without tripping on the cord. It charges quickly and has a battery life of 2 hours. You can use this blender continuously for 20 minutes. The LED display controls make it stylish and trendy. You get a motor, a whisker and a blending shaft in the box. You can use this to make smoothies, whipping cream, mixing sauces and more.

Price: $79.95

Deal: $53.40

Buy Now

4. Ultrean 2-slice Toaster with Extra-wide Slots

What sets this 2-slice toaster from others is its extra-wide-and-long slots. It has 3 different functional modes — Cancel mode for stopping the toaster, Bagel mode for one side toasting, and Defrost mode is to toast frozen bread. It also has 6 browning settings from light toasted to dark. The mini bread machine comes with a removable crumb tray, which can catch crumbs and prevent you from messing up your kitchen counter.

Price: $49.99

Deal: $29.99

Buy Now

5. Ainclte Electric Citrus Juicer Squeezer

This is a 150 watts stainless steel juicer for fruits and vegetables. It contains a built-in pressure system for quick start and soft rubber grip to prevent spilling. With this machine you can extract juice safely and the operating noise of the orange juicer machine is less than 60 db. The 4 bottom suction cups can buffer the pressure, prevent the juicer from sliding and prevent the table from being damaged. It also has an anti-drip snout so that no juice is wasted.

Price: $79.99

Deal: $69.99

Buy Now

6. TOSHIBA ML2-EC10SA(BS) 8-in-1 Countertop Microwave

Microwaves are a necessity in our busy lives as no one has time to cook fresh food 3 or 4 times a day. This microwave has multi-functions to air fry, bake (convection), broil (grill), combination, low temp., odor removal, defrost etc. It has a removable turntable that can fit a whole roasted chicken. It also has a touch control panel, speedy cooking capacity and clock and kitchen timer.

Price: $229.00

Deal: $204.99

Buy Now

7. Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop

This induction cooktop has a standard electrical outlet with a 15 amp plug. It has 20 preset power levels and 20 preset temperature level settings. It has a touch control panel and child safety lock that keeps cooking and timer settings from being accidentally changed. The auto-pan detection will shut the unit off automatically after 60 seconds if no cookware is on the top. This device is noiseless making it a must-buy.

Price: $139.99

Deal: $91.99

Buy Now

These 7 efficient kitchen appliances will make your cooking process much easier. These are made to bring comfort to your busy life and give you freshly cooked food. You can buy these at a lower price on Amazon Deal of the Day. Grab these essential products from Amazon before they get sold out.

