7 Over-the-ear Headphones You Can Buy from Amazon Deal of the Day

Want your alone time uninterrupted? Pair headphones to your phone or music device, play your favorite songs for hours, and cancel out the noise around you. A nice headset also helps you to continue with your work calls smoothly without any lagging. Find headphones equipped with the latest technologies in the list we have curated for you from Amazon Deal of the Day. 7 Over-the-ear Headphones from Amazon Deal of the Day

Zihnic Foldable Wireless and Wired Stereo Headset This HD stereo headphone is specially developed for noise reduction so that you don’t get distracted by the surrounding noises. Dive into the supreme sound quality of your choice of music even at the lowest volume levels. The earmuff of this headphone is made of artificial leather that gives you lasting comfort. The earmuffs are also foldable, stretchable, and extremely durable. This wireless headphone is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and it also supports a 3.5 mm plug-in cable. This headphone gives you a 14 hour playtime and charges fully within 2.5 hours.

Price: $26.99 Deal: $22.94 Buy Now 2. Synthphonics SE8 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones This is an ANC technology supported headphone that suppresses background noise. In addition, you can choose between noise cancellation and ambient sound settings to get the required level of noise cancellation. It also contains high-quality built-in ENC dual microphone and Bluetooth 5.0. Its soft ear cushions are comfortable and durable, it is also foldable and takes very little space in your bag. This headphone also has a 30 hour playtime.

Price: $59.98 Deal: $49.98 Buy Now 3. JBL Tune 760NC JBL has been providing its customers with precise and impressive audio devices for 70 years. This headphone punches out bass that is both deep and powerful. It has a battery life of 35 hours and can be fully charged in 2 hrs. You can also easily control your sound and manage your calls with the help of any voice assistant on your phone. You can carry this headphone easily as it is lightweight and foldable.

Price: $129.95 Deal: $79.95 Buy Now 4. Philips Fidelio L3 Flagship Over-ear Wireless Headphones This over-the-ear headphone from Philips delivers superior sound quality. It features a tight bass, smooth, round midrange and high frequencies, and detailed sound output. There are 2 individual microphones in each ear piece and you can fine tune each sound track with this device along with noise cancellation feature. The earmuffs are made of lightweight aluminum, Scottish Muirhead leather and come in a matte dark color. You can also connect to your high resolution equipment via a wired connection.

Price: $349.99 Deal: $199.99 Buy Now 5. Sennheiser HD 600 These headphones are constructed with a lightweight aluminum voice coil that ensures excellent transient response. The headset also has neodymium ferrous magnets inside it that maintain sensitivity and excellent dynamics. The advanced diaphragm design of this headphone eliminates standing waves resulting in a clean sound that is free of artifacts and acoustical disturbances.

Price: $399.95 Deal: $299.95 Buy Now 6. TREBLAB Z2 Made for sporty, athletic people or the ones who are always on the go, this headphone is sweat resistant. It is pressure-free, comfy, and made of premium quality materials. With a 35-hour playtime, you can listen to your favorite tracks all day. You can pair it up with your voice assistant and go hands-free with this device. It has a 5.0 Bluetooth feature, along with active noise cancellation. It comes with a high quality carrying case, 3.5 mm audio cable, a USB charging cable and a user manual.

Price: $119.97 Deal: $69.97 Buy Now 7. Besign BTH01 Wireless Headphones Wear this headphone and allow yourself to listen to music while walking around your house no matter where your phone is, as this device has a range of upto 30 m. It has a battery life of about 35 hours. This headphone comes with a charging dock which is also a transmitter and which can be connected to your TV via a cable and your headset will automatically be paired to it. Empowered with the latest Bluetooth technology, this device is perfect for watching movies and gaming as it is television and computer friendly.