Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV. Bigger and better

It was just over a month ago I reviewed Acer's 58-inch 4K UHD Android TV and I loved it. Though the feeling of being happy with a product from Acer is not a strange feeling. But reviewing a TV from Acer is a new one. Acer as a brand is much popular in the laptop and PC accessories sector as we can find n number of products across the particular segment. The company is also known for offering high-res gaming monitors with 4K resolution and 300fps refresh rate support, but who knows that the company will take the display segment to another level and enter the TV market in India.

This week I was surprised by yet another TV from Acer. This time, it's the Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV and I am hoping that apart from the size of the screen, the TV is as impressive as its smaller sibling.

Design

The Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV carries a slim bezel design language on all four sides of the screen. The screen which measures 70-inch (already mentioned in the name) looks seamless and adds to the overall premium look and feel of the TV. I received a wall-mount which came separately, but a pair of bi-pods were included in the box. I did have a large enough table to set up the TV in the living room and I can dare say my living room has never looked better.

Specifications

The 70-inc pannel is a 4K UHD display panel with 3840x2160 resolution. Along with HDR10+ and HLG technology, the TV also supports UHD Upscaling. The UHD Upscaling might not sound much, but when your native feed is limited to 1080, the UHD Upscaling does make the picture look close to a 2K resolution if not less. Additionally, the TV sports display features such as 1.07 billion colours, wide colour Gamut+, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming and Digital Noise Reduction.

Like most high-end Android TVs, the Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV houses a 64 bit - Quad-Core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard memory. There are 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect a personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or another USB device. It also offers 24 Watts output High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio and sound calibration by Pure Sound 2.0.

Interface

The Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV comes with the Android 10 TV operating system which can be upgraded to Android 11 TV once the update is available. The smart TV comes with features like Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, voice-controlled smart remote, and runs on certified Google Android operating system.

Verdict

The image reproduction on the Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV is exceptional. I watched some 4K movies and played games by connecting my PS5. In both cases, the 1296 dimming zones added to the overall viewing experience with darker blacks. The 24W High Fidelity Speakers provide adequate and clear sounds even for a larger viewing area, but I would recommend a speaker system set up to complete an overall theatre experience. To Sum It Up, the Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV is a great package and at an introductory price of INR 69,999/-, it is at an exceptionally discounted price, in the Premium TV category.

Click Here to purchase the Acer 4K UHD 70-inch Android TV