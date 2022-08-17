Amazon deal of the day: 7 Amazing earphones for you at discounted prices

A great pair of headphones shouldn't only have good sound quality but should also be comfortable, versatile, well-built, and feature-packed. While you can get some surprisingly decent budget models, the best headphones tend to come with features, like active noise canceling, multi-device pairing and app compatibility. While less expensive pairs of headphones tend to miss out on some of these premium features, you can still find some effective ones in this Amazon deal of the day.

7 Best Earphones In Amazon Deal Of The Day

1. boAt Bassheads 225 Wired in Ear Earphone with Mic

This earphone has an innovative housing design that enables for easy adjustment and optimal wearing comfort. It also comes with a noise-canceling microphone enabling trouble free receiving of calls or sound recording. There is also a passive noise cancellation feature that enables users to enjoy listening to music even in a chaotic and noisy environment.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

2. boAt Bassheads 105 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic

This earphone comes with an in-line mic and one-button control that helps you to attend calls, activate voice assistant and access playback. It has a half in-ear design with the perfect length cable.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 299

3. boAt Bassheads 152 Masaba Edition in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic

This is a special edition wired earphone that has a PVC dual tone braided cable which is durable and tangle free. It is compatible with Android and iOS.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 299

4. Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds

This dynamic wireless earbuds has a dual equalizer that helps to switch between bass or normal mode. Individual mic in each earbud has got you covered. It offers a play time of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 9.5 hours. It also has an ergonomic design and full touch control.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1299

5. Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds come with 24 hour playtime, hyper sync technology, 13mm speaker driver and full touch control. You can also activate Siri or Google assistant from the earbuds.

Price: Rs 3499

Deal: 1599

6. Newly Launched Noise VS402 Truly Wireless Earbuds

A quick 10-minute charge in these earbuds will keep you going for 120 minutes straight. Get your voice heard clearly with the quad mic. The stunning LED lights on the buds and case makes it stylish and unique.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 1799

7. Tagg Rogue 200Gt Gaming Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

These earbuds are built to provide the ultimate mobile gaming audio experience. These earbuds have a crystal clear voice quality during calls anywhere with quad mic equipped with background noise cancellation.

Price: Rs 3499

Deal: Rs 1499

Amazon deals of the day are the exciting deals provided on products from various categories. Each of these products are valuable, and these deals can help you save a lot. Here are 7 of the best earphones available on Amazon deal of the day. All these products are from popular brands, available on discounts only for a limited period of time. Hurry book yours now!

